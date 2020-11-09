DNR investigates Wright County ammonia contamination

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking into an ammonia discharge near Clarion, according to a press release.
DNR staff discovered the spillage while investigating an air pollution complaint at the NuOrganics fertilizer production facility on Friday.
Officials say water contaminated with ammonia was spilling out from a storage unit into a road ditch, and then a drainage ditch along a two- to three-mile stretch.
NuOrganics had the ditched dammed and was able to retrieve around 10,000 gallons of contaminated water. The facility has also temporarily shut down production until the cause of the overflow can be determined.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
