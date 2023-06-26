Through the USDA Forest Service & National Association of State Foresters 2022 State Urban Forest Resilience Grant Program, the DNR received emerald ash borer (EAB) reforestation funds for recovery tree planting in the 97 EAB impacted counties.

The Community Forestry Grant Program provides reimbursable grants to be used to purchase and plant trees suitable to Iowa in counties impacted by emerald ash borer. A total of $75,000 in funds are available. Award recipients will be reimbursed $500 to $5,000 for the purchase of trees and materials from Iowa businesses and are required to provide a dollar-for-dollar cash match.

Qualifying public planting lands include, but are not limited to, street rights-of-way, parks, school grounds, courthouse lawns, public buildings, fairgrounds, cemeteries, libraries and trails (DNR lands are not eligible). The application and rules are available online on the Iowa DNR Urban Forestry website. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

For assistance with the application and site visits, please contact Ellie Jones – ellie.jones@dnr.iowa.gov, 319-826-0814.

For questions about reimbursement and rules, please contact Emma Hanigan – emma.hanigan@dnr.iowa.gov, 515-249-1732.

Please consider also reading through the “Community Forestry Grant Program FAQ” listed below the application on the DNR Urban Forestry page.

This year the grant is open to more counties than previously seen. Since there are likely new applicants, the DNR will host a Zoom Q&A session at 11:30 a.m. July 25.

Please register for this meeting by emailing ellie.jones@dnr.iowa.gov by July 21, 2023. We welcome any questions that were not addressed in the FAQ document.