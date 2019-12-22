DNC still has thumb on presidential primary scales

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"The DNC’s job is to help elect Democratic candidates up and down the ballot. It is not to tell voters who those candidates should be," U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, a presidential candidate, said in a statement. Bennet is one of the candidates whose polling numbers are well below the DNC’s debate-qualifying thresholds.

"This mission creep might make Tom Perez’s life a little easier — democracy’s inherent messiness has always been a burden for party bosses — but it does an enormous disservice to voters who want to know all of their options as they make this critical decision," Bennet added. "Americans outside of Washington are just tuning into this primary. Instead of punishing them for doing so, Chairman Perez should revise these arbitrary thresholds and give every candidate a full and equal hearing before voting begins."

The result has been a chicken-and-egg effect: qualifying for the debates, especially by reaching certain polling benchmarks, has become increasingly difficult, while raising a candidate’s polling numbers has proven difficult without being on the debate stages.

The scene in Des Moines on January 14 promises to be interesting. It’s easy to imagine the campaigns of many of the candidates who fail to qualify for the debate showing up in Iowa, perhaps even right on the Drake University campus, to hold their own event.