The Osage Education Foundation has announced its 2023 Distinguished Alumni honorees.

Each year the OEF honors alumni who have graduated more than 10 years prior and who have achieved outstanding success in any of the following areas: the arts, business, community service, humanitarianism or their profession.

This year’s honorees are Kendall Dunkelberg, class of 1981; David Arndt, class of 1980; Alan Lund, class of 1966; and Ted Funk, class of 1967.

The Distinguished Alumni celebration will be held over Homecoming weekend, Sept. 22 and 23. This year’s winners will have the opportunity to ride in the Homecoming parade with past distinguished alums on the OEF float and will be honored at the Homecoming football game that evening.

The Distinguished Alumni awards will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Cedar Valley Seminary. There will be a reception following the awards with appetizers and desserts and a cash bar. The public is welcome. Tickets are $20.

David K. Arndt, Class of 1980

Arndt is a 1980 graduate of Osage Community High School. Arndt was a member of the National Honor Society and participated in four sports: football, basketball, track and baseball. Arndt enjoyed taking challenging classes like calculus, biology, chemistry and physics.

Arndt attended Wartburg College and graduated with a BS degree in accounting and a minor in computer sciences. Arndt also lettered three years playing baseball. At the end of his senior year, Arndt passed the CPA exam, which began his career as a CPA in Minneapolis.

Arndt moved his family to Forest City in 1992. Arndt had the opportunity to acquire a local CPA firm. The firm has now grown to a regional CPA firm that services the north central Iowa area. Arndt became involved in many community events during this time. Arndt had the desire to make the community Arndt lived in to be the best it could be. Arndt was president of the Rotary Club, treasurer of two education foundations, member of church council, and board member of the economic development corporation. Arndt volunteered as a little league coach as well as giving his time to the high school baseball program.

As a member of Rotary, Arndt led the campaign to raise money for deep water wells for the Ugandan people. Rotary raised funds for three such wells. Arndt and his wife Arlene were able to travel to Uganda for the dedication of the first well.

Arndt has been involved in creating housing for Forest City, keeping the rail line in Forest City from being abandoned, creating incentives to bring various businesses to town, and was part of the team that brought a major country music festival to the area. Arndt received the John K. and Louise V. Hanson Lifetime Achievement Award from the Forest City Chamber of Commerce for recognition of his community service.

Arndt married Arlene Milton, 1982, and has been married for over 40 years. They have two children: Tyler (Cori) and Megan (Evan). They have two grandchildren, Asher and Elyse, whom they adore.

Kendall Dunkelberg, Class of 1981

Kendall Dunkelberg directs the low-residency MFA in Creative Writing program at Mississippi University for Women, where he also directs the Eudora Welty Writers’ Symposium and is Department Chair of Languages, Literature and Philosophy.

He has published hundreds of poems in magazines and anthologies and received a Mississippi Arts Commission Artist Fellowship. He is the editor of “Poetry South” and has published three poetry collections, “Barrier Island Suite,” “Time Capsules,” and “Landscapes and Architectures,” a translation of the Belgian poet Paul Snoek, Hercules, Richelieu and Nostradamus, and the textbook “A Writer’s Craft: Multi-Genre Creative Writing.”

Dunkelberg graduated from Osage Community High School in 1981, then spent a year as an exchange student in Ghent, Belgium. He earned his BA in English from Knox College in 1986 and was an early participant in the poetry slams at the Green Mill Lounge in Chicago before pursuing a Ph.D. in Comparative Literature with emphases on Dutch, German, French and English at the University of Texas at Austin, for which he was awarded a Mellon Fellowship and a Fulbright.

In 2006, he returned to Belgium as Fulbright Scholar, teaching American literature and translation in Leuven and Antwerp. He is married to Kim Whitehead with whom he has one son, Aidan.

Ted Funk, Class of 1967

After graduation from Osage Community High School in 1967, Funk attended Iowa State University in Ames. Funk received a BS degree in Outdoor Recreation from the Forestry Department. After graduation, there were very few jobs in my field so Funk worked construction for eight years. In 1979, the position opened and Funk was hired by the City of Osage as the Park and Recreation Director. Funk held that position for 31 years until his retirement.

It was a very interesting job, and Funk enjoyed it greatly. Funk was able to employ and work with many young people, some of whom had never worked outside the home before. When considering all the lifeguards, summer workers, and job-training crews he would often get, Funk likely worked with 400 to 450 young people through the years.

Funk felt the Park Board was great to work with. As elected officials, the three-member board were his bosses. They got many things developed for the City. They built new baseball and softball fields, started soccer, and built the soccer complex south of town on T38/Lancer Avenue. They also built a skate park with ramps and jumps for the skateboarders.

The Osage Park and Rec received a first place award in a nine-county government park improvement contest and established a two-mile trail from Osage to Spring Park following a partial railroad right-of-way. Harry Cook was a longtime Park Board member, and it was his dream to someday have a trail connecting the City with Spring Park. So it was fitting to name it the Harry Cook Nature Trail. Cook had passed away by the time they had the dedication of the trail. The day of the dedication, C’s family attended but Mother Nature had different plans – the river was flooding, and they couldn’t even walk the trail.

When Funk was the Park Director, Osage still had an outdoor pool, which was possibly the worst part of the job. The pool had to be cleaned and scrubbed every spring before it was filled. After a winter in Iowa, they never knew what they were going to find. It was a sad day when it was removed to build the Cedar River Complex; however, it was in need of many repairs to keep it safe.

Funk is married to his wife of 53 years, Peggy Dodge. Together they have three grown daughters, who each gave them three grandchildren. The daughters each thought they owned the park and pool and just let everyone else use them.

Alan Lund, Class of 1966

After graduating in 1966 from Osage Community High School, Lund attended NIACC. He graduated in 1968 with an Associates in Applied Science degree. Lund went on to graduate from Iowa State University in 1974 with a Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering and later achieved a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Entreprenology based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

After working for Lennox Industries, Fisher Controls and Miracle Recreation, Lund opened his own engineering design and prototype development business in the Kansas City area. Lund’s company, Advanced Technological Industries (ATI), had the opportunity to be involved with several innovative design and development projects, including:

• Providing light-weight components for the Rutan Model 76 Voyager aircraft, which was the first aircraft to fly around the world without stopping or refueling.

• Having a patent issued in 1994 for reversible notebook computer screen computer technology.

• Granted funding by the National Institute of Technology (NIST) to initiate a Missouri-based Manufacturing Technology Institute.

Lund relocated to the Detroit, Michigan area in 1996 and was a Consulting Principle for a nation-wide business consulting firm, UHY Advisors. Upon retiring in 2015, Lund established Core Business Management Solutions LLC, a manufacturing profitability consulting firm with offices in Michigan and Arizona.

Additional highlights for Lund’s career include:

• Published author of a business strategy book titled Accelerating Profitability.

• Inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 as the drummer of the Iowa-based band Hot Jam.

• Celebrating his 56th year of marriage to Ann (Woolworth) Lund, his high school sweetheart.

Having two sons (Scott and Troy) and two granddaughters (Mia and Ella) that promise to take care of grandma and grandpa.

