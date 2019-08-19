A little more than two years after a lease dispute forced Carlos O’Kelly's in Mason City to close down, the building has been demolished and a new business is set to move in.
According to Mason City Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse, the property has been purchased for a Discount Tire store.
He added that the business already has an approved development plan and building permits have been issued.
Discount Tire, which is headquartered in Scottsdale Arizona, has been operating for 59 years and has more than 1,000 stores as of July 2019.
In early August, the company broke ground for a Wisconsin location that will be more than 8,000 square feet when finished.
The popular Tex-Mex cantina closed on May 31, 2017, and had operated in Mason City since early 1997.
