Diamond Jo's closure due to COVID-19 pandemic disrupts Worth County grants

The WCDA gets 5.76% of Diamond Jo's income that it then grants out to government entities and 501(c)(3) nonprofits in the county. Along with that, the WCDA also gets money to local school districts for educational funds and scholarships. So there's plenty in the county that makes use of the funds.

"If you live in Worth County, you benefit huge from this thing," said Worth County Board Supervisor AJ Stone. "It's a huge funding source for this county."

Stone said that he is worried about what the impacts could be if such a huge funding source is disrupted but he's also keeping some perspective on it. He pointed out that the stoppage is just for the fall and that the WCDA has had to put a seasonal kibosh on the program before. It's not entirely new.