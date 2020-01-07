Development site in Charles City gets certified status

Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg joined Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority Director Debi Durham and officials from Charles City to announce the latest industrial property to achieve Iowa Certified Site Program certification.

The Avenue of the Saints Development Park is the 29th in the state to receive this project-ready designation.

The Charles City site is south of the city and is immediately adjacent to the U.S. Highway 218-Avenue of the Saints interchange for easy transportation access. The 75-acre property is zoned as a general manufacturing district and would be ideal for mid-to-heavy industrial users.

Site certification has enabled Iowa to better compete for projects, state officials say, with development-ready sites credited with attracting more than $850 million in capital investment to date.

The Iowa Certified Site Program was launched in 2012 to address the lack of project-ready industrial sites in the state. It is an independent, third-party certification program that uses the nationally recognized site selection firm Quest Site Solutions as the certifying agent.

In addition to the 29 sites certified, state officials said two additional sites are working through various phases of the program.

