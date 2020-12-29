Developer requests rezoning of Clear Lake's former Sunset School property

A public hearing has been set for the rezoning of the former Sunset View Preschool property in Clear Lake.
The hearing will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, in the Council Chambers, 15 N. Sixth St.
The owner, Dolly James LLC, of Cedar Falls, has requested the property at 408 Mars Hill Drive be rezoned from public to RS-8, medium-density single-family residential.
The zoning category would allow for the provisional use of a private school.
Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory reviewed the zoning request from Dolly James LLC with the Clear Lake City Council at its meeting on Dec. 21.
The City Council unanimously approved a resolution referring the zoning request to the Planning and Zoning Commission for review and recommendation and setting the date for the public hearing to consider it.
The council’s action came nearly three weeks after Clear Lake Classical, a private Christian school currently located at the Evangelical Free Church on U.S. Highway 18, announced that it will expand its operations to the Mars Hill property next fall.
Headmaster Cory Gerdts said Clear Lake Classical has reached a five-year lease agreement with Dolly James LLC after conversations began last summer.
The school, which is in its sixth year of operation, has grown to 100 students from Pre-K through 10th grade, and it’s anticipating more growth in the future.
The Clear Lake Community School District sold the property to Dolly James LLC in 2018, while it was constructing its new preschool attached to Clear Creek Elementary. The new preschool opened in the fall of 2019.
Because the property was sold to a non-governmental entity, it must be rezoned before it can be used for any purpose, Flory said.
The Planning and Zoning Commission usually meets the last Tuesday of each month; however, a meeting hasn’t been set yet.
Flory anticipates the commission to meet on or before Jan. 25, so the council can consider its recommendation at its Feb. 1 meeting.
After the zoning change is approved, Clear Lake Classical will have to file a conditional use application with the Clear Lake Board of Adjustment to operate on the property.
The Board of Adjustment, which consists of five members, is the final arbitrator on the application, Flory said.
Flory said properties to the west of the former Sunset School property are currently zoned RS-8, while properties to the east and south are zoned RM-12, which is medium-density multi-family residential.
Notices related to the rezoning request will be mailed to adjacent property owners on Jan. 22.
For additional information ahead of the public hearing, email Clear Lake Building Official Mike Ritter at mritter@cityofclearlake.org or Flory at slawrenceflory@cltel.net.
