Developer requests rezoning of Clear Lake's former Sunset School property

The Clear Lake Community School District sold the property to Dolly James LLC in 2018, while it was constructing its new preschool attached to Clear Creek Elementary. The new preschool opened in the fall of 2019.

Because the property was sold to a non-governmental entity, it must be rezoned before it can be used for any purpose, Flory said.

The Planning and Zoning Commission usually meets the last Tuesday of each month; however, a meeting hasn’t been set yet.

Flory anticipates the commission to meet on or before Jan. 25, so the council can consider its recommendation at its Feb. 1 meeting.

After the zoning change is approved, Clear Lake Classical will have to file a conditional use application with the Clear Lake Board of Adjustment to operate on the property.

The Board of Adjustment, which consists of five members, is the final arbitrator on the application, Flory said.

Flory said properties to the west of the former Sunset School property are currently zoned RS-8, while properties to the east and south are zoned RM-12, which is medium-density multi-family residential.

Notices related to the rezoning request will be mailed to adjacent property owners on Jan. 22.