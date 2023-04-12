Activity seen at the site of the long-awaited hotel development has piqued the interest of Mason City residents who have been following the development saga.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett has provided some brief updates on the progress.

"We are excited to see progress on the site to prepare it for construction of the Hyatt Place Hotel and Conference Center," Burnett said. "With so many different challenges to navigate with this development over the last few years, we know the public is excited to see the project get underway and continue the progress of Mason City’s downtown growing into a thriving destination for both visitors and residents."

Pre-construction activities will be going on to prepare the site for the eventual building of a Hyatt Place Hotel and Conference Center developed by David Rachie, formerly of Gatehouse, LLC of Dallas Texas. Rachie is currently with Main Street Community Capital. The company's website still lists the project as slated for completion in summer of 2023, even though it is an impossible task after continued delays.

Burnett expects pre-constuction to proceed the announcement of the groundbreaking, saying, "The developer is finishing up some work to get permits pulled for the project. Equipment and materials will start to be mobilized to the site over the next few weeks and a groundbreaking will be scheduled."

Currently, perimeter fencing and a job trailer mark the location that will ultimately connect the skywalk with the hotel and The Music Man Square. The skywalk was completed at the beginning of this year.

On-site tasks may be visible, but it's the behind-the-scenes issues that have held up the project. What began with River City Renaissance has gone through two developers, two lawsuits and a litany of delays.

As of now, the movement at the site is bringing hope, but no hard timelines. Burnett is unable to say when construction on the hotel building itself will begin. "Hard to put a date on that just yet as it depends on timeframes to finish permitting and mobilizing to the site. However, I believe that it will be able to start soon after this preconstruction work is completed."

The groundbreaking announcement will likely be delayed until everything is in place financially for Rachie and Main Street Community Capital. According to Burnett, "Closing is still on schedule for prior to the end of the month."

The Main Street Community Capital website does not list a phone number and Rachie has not replied to repeated attempts to contact him by email.