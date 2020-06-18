Despite the numbers, Gov. Reynolds says Iowa is recovering from COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday that Iowa is recovering strongly from the coronavirus pandemic and its economy is set to grow, even as some counties reported spikes in infections and the state said hundreds of people test positive on most days.

Reynolds said the trend is toward fewer positive cases, and that the rate of Iowans testing positive has fallen from a high of 30% in mid-April to 10.3% on Wednesday. She said hospitalizations are also down from a high reached in May, and 21 of the long-term care centers that had reported outbreaks have had no new cases for 28 days and will come off an outbreak list.

“Although COVID-19 as a public health concern is not over and we continue to manage it every day, we’re well into the recovery phase,” she said.

Reynolds named several business executives to a recovery advisory board that she said will help chart a course for an economic comeback. The CEO of Ruan Transportation, Ben McLean, will chair the board, which also has executives from companies including John Deere, MidAmerican Energy and Principal Financial Group.