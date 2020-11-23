Deputies: Plymouth woman found with stolen car, license plates

A North Iowa woman was jailed over the weekend after Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputies say they found a stolen vehicle at her residence.
Deputies were called to the home of Mariah Leigh Jurgena, 27, in Plymouth on Saturday night for a disturbance. Upon arriving, they discovered a 2010 Chevy Impala belonging to Five Star Co-Op, according to the criminal complaint. The vehicle's plates came back stolen, and the registration matched a Ford Crown Victoria.
Jurgena allegedly claimed the vehicle was given to her by a relative, but declined to provide officers with a name.
Jurgena is charged with felony second-degree theft - possession of stolen property, and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.
A preliminary court appearance is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Ashland-Asburn murder
Bank robbery in Sheffield
Breaking of slot machines
Breaking of slot machines
Breaking of slot machines 1949
Mrs. Deyo at station
Stolen car in cemetery
Kozy Korner 3
Kozy Korner shooting 6
Kozy Korner shooting 7
Kozy Korner shooting-1
Walt Reindl and stolen property
polslots
polslots1.jpg
polslots2.jpg
Strip Bandits
Pretty Boy Floyd at McIntire
Pretty Boy Floyd
Babyface Nelson stolen car
Good Time Charlie
footprint
Thornton robbery footprint
Chapman & Hall in Jail
Derr murder house
Robbery at Earl Fruit
Liquor confiscated at police station
Wife slayer Govig
Murder suspect from Corwith
Mattson kidnap suspect
Fatal accident photo
Tounsend trial
Ventura robbers
Shattered bank glass
Vandalized car
Man with deputy and Sheriff
Alfred Winters
Wrecked house.jpg
McWha held by police
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!