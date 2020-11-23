Deputies: Plymouth woman found with stolen car, license plates

A North Iowa woman was jailed over the weekend after Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputies say they found a stolen vehicle at her residence.

Deputies were called to the home of Mariah Leigh Jurgena, 27, in Plymouth on Saturday night for a disturbance. Upon arriving, they discovered a 2010 Chevy Impala belonging to Five Star Co-Op, according to the criminal complaint. The vehicle's plates came back stolen, and the registration matched a Ford Crown Victoria.

Jurgena allegedly claimed the vehicle was given to her by a relative, but declined to provide officers with a name.

Jurgena is charged with felony second-degree theft - possession of stolen property, and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.

A preliminary court appearance is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.