Deputies: Mason City man swallowed meth during chase in stolen truck

A North Iowa man is facing felony charges after stealing a vehicle and leading deputies on a high-speed chase last month.
Dillon Shane Rasmussen, 25, of Mason City, was arrested Saturday in connection to an incident around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 in which Rasmussen led Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputies on a chase reaching 110 miles per hour, according to court documents.
Rasmussen allegedly stole a truck from the parking lot of a North End bar, and refused to pull over when a deputy tried to stop him on an equipment violation, according to the criminal complaint.
Rasmussen eventually lost control of the truck, crashing into a corn field in rural Sheffield.
Deputies say Rasmussen admitted at the scene to taking the vehicle without the owner's consent and to swallowing an "8 ball" amount of methamphetamine during the chase, which amounts to around 3.5 grams.
A second quantity totaling 3.5 grams was also found in Rasmussen's possession. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for ingesting the drugs.
Rasmussen is charged with eluding, interference with official acts, driving while barred, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance - second offense, operating while under the influence - second offense, and failure to obey a stop sign.
A preliminary court date is scheduled for Oct. 7. Rasmussen is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $12,000 bond.
