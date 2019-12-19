Democrats approve 99 satellite caucus locations in Iowa, U.S., overseas

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Iowa Democrats’ caucuses are branching out.

The Iowa Democratic Party has approved 99 satellite caucus locations across the state and country as well as three foreign locations in an effort to expand access and participation in the first-in-the-nation caucuses.

The party received 192 applications. Of those, 136 were complete and a party review committee approved 81 percent of them. There will be 71 satellite sites in Iowa, including five in Cedar Rapids and six in Iowa City. There will be 25 in other states and caucuses in France, Georgia and Scotland. In 11 cases, satellite sites were merged to accommodate larger numbers of participants.

For a complete list of satellite sites, visit https://datastudio.google.com/reporting/1L0w7K9JSzkTZRgPDRsrLvGagJVq5oLU6/page/ZRd9.

The satellite caucuses, tried in four locations in 2016, are the Iowa Democratic Party’s response to a Democratic National Committee directive that states that conduct caucuses instead of primaries find ways to make them more accessible.

In some cases, the satellite caucuses will take place before the in-person caucuses.