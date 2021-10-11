Decorations from cute to creepy: North Iowans show off their Halloween spirit

The Halloween season isn't just for candy and costumes, it's also a time for checking out the festively decorated houses.

Throughout Mason City, residences can be seen adorned in kooky, spooky, and down-right macabre displays, celebrating the popular fall holiday.

From vibrant inflatables to menacing spiderwebs to floating phantoms, Halloween setups might be poised to give Christmas decorations some competition in the creativity department.

Lisa Grouette is a Photojournalist for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

