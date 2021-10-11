Decorations from cute to creepy: North Iowans show off their Halloween spirit

The Halloween season isn't just for candy and costumes, it's also a time for checking out the festively decorated houses.
Throughout Mason City, residences can be seen adorned in kooky, spooky, and down-right macabre displays, celebrating the popular fall holiday.
From vibrant inflatables to menacing spiderwebs to floating phantoms, Halloween setups might be poised to give Christmas decorations some competition in the creativity department.
PHOTOS: Halloween scenes from around Mason City
101121-ggaz-nws-halloween-decor (1).jpg
Two big cats - Halloween
101121-ggaz-nws-halloween-decor (2).jpg
101121-ggaz-nws-halloween-decor (4).jpg
101121-ggaz-nws-halloween-decor (6).jpg
101121-ggaz-nws-halloween-decor (7).jpg
Painted windows - Halloween
101121-ggaz-nws-halloween-decor (8).jpg
101121-ggaz-nws-halloween-decor (9).jpg
101121-ggaz-nws-halloween-decor (10).jpg
101121-ggaz-nws-halloween-decor (12).jpg
Ghosts around trees - Halloween
