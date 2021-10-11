 Skip to main content
Decorations from cute to creepy: North Iowans show off their Halloween spirit

Ghosts around trees - Halloween

Trees in the yard of a house on Willowbrook Drive in Mason City is decorated with ghosts circling them.

The Halloween season isn't just for candy and costumes, it's also a time for checking out the festively decorated houses.

Painted windows - Halloween

Windows of a house near Washington Charlie Brown in Mason City are painted to look like someone is pressing against the glass with bloody hands.

Throughout Mason City, residences can be seen adorned in kooky, spooky, and down-right macabre displays, celebrating the popular fall holiday. 

Two big cats - Halloween

A residence near Hy-Vee Drug in Mason City is decked out with inflatables, miniature tombstones, and a gigantic spider web for Halloween.

From vibrant inflatables to menacing spiderwebs to floating phantoms, Halloween setups might be poised to give Christmas decorations some competition in the creativity department.

Lisa Grouette is a Photojournalist for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

