Decking the halls in North Iowa: Greenhouses, floral shops stocking Christmas inventory

It’s already starting to look a lot like Christmas at some North Iowa greenhouses and floral centers.

Andersen’s Market picked up its holiday inventory on Nov. 13, including Christmas trees, garland and wreaths.

Every year, the staff gets trees from northern Minnesota and Wisconsin the day after they are cut, according to Sue O’Conner, who co-owns the Mason City greenhouse with her brother, Mike Andersen.

“We like that about our stuff,” she said. “It’s not cut down months before and already drying up by the time we get it.”

Andersen’s Market only sells two kinds of trees: Fraser fir and Canaan fir.

O’Connor said with a Canaan fir, “you get all the benefits of a Fraser that they don’t lose their needles, and then they have the great smell of balsam.”

The Christmas trees at Andersen’s Market range in height from 3 to 15 feet.

The trees are delivered free to those who live in Mason City or Clear Lake.

Andersen’s Market also sets up trees for customers for a free if they request it. Most of those requests come from those who order the biggest trees, according to O’Connor.