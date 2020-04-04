Decision time for North Iowa school districts: What will the rest of the school year look like?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mason City Community Schools Superintendent Dave Versteeg and his administrative team are faced with three choices and little time to pick one.

During her press conference on Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that schools will remain closed until April 30, and that districts will be required to file one of two plans to provide continuous learning opportunities or cancel the rest of the year with a plan to make up the learning days that haven't already been waived by the state.

Here's where the timeline becomes an issue: Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said the department will also implement an expedited application process to gain approval for required distance learning. The process opens on April 6, and she said applications should be turned around in 24 hours. Non-public schools aren’t required to apply for that authority, but are asked to let the Department of Education know what decisions they’re making.

"We have to turn the application in on April 6, get OK'd by April 10 and be ready to go on April 13," Versteeg said. "Those are some unreal expectations."

He said he's already ruled out the no continuous learning option -- some form of remote education will take place in Mason City starting on April 13.