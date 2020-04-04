Decision time for North Iowa school districts: What will the rest of the school year look like?

Mason City Community Schools Superintendent Dave Versteeg and his administrative team are faced with three choices and little time to pick one.
During her press conference on Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that schools will remain closed until April 30, and that districts will be required to file one of two plans to provide continuous learning opportunities or cancel the rest of the year with a plan to make up the learning days that haven't already been waived by the state.
Here's where the timeline becomes an issue: Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said the department will also implement an expedited application process to gain approval for required distance learning. The process opens on April 6, and she said applications should be turned around in 24 hours. Non-public schools aren’t required to apply for that authority, but are asked to let the Department of Education know what decisions they’re making.
"We have to turn the application in on April 6, get OK'd by April 10 and be ready to go on April 13," Versteeg said. "Those are some unreal expectations."
He said he's already ruled out the no continuous learning option -- some form of remote education will take place in Mason City starting on April 13.
It may be voluntary participation, where no grades or credit is given but the instructional time is counted; required education with mandatory attendance and grading; or a combination of them -- different programs for different grades, for example. It could also start as voluntary and then move into required.
But there are all kinds of details that need to be worked out before Versteeg can take a recommendation to the school board for its Monday meeting.
One of them is the curriculum. Consider chemistry class, where labs are critical. A teacher could replicate that via video and then send students to other websites for more information, but the state also requires districts to provide a "paper packet" version of the lesson, too -- and that must be approved in advance by the DOE.
"How do we make the 'unplugged version' equitable?" Versteeg said. "That's how challenging this is."
The district also has enough tablets and computers for every child in grades 3-12, but then must come up with a plan to get those safely into the hands of students.
And then there's internet access. Ninety percent of the district's students have access to the internet, Versteeg said, according to a recent survey. That means 350 families don't have access - what does the district do about them if it's going to require distance learning?
Internet access isn't always guaranteed, either.
"I was at home trying to watch the governor's address and my internet wouldn't work, and I think I have good internet," Versteeg said. "What if a teacher is in the middle of a lesson and the internet goes out? What happens then?"
Logistical questions notwithstanding, the district has sort of been on the distance learning path for most of the 19 days it has been shuttered. Teachers are connecting with students and their families, offering online education as well as support. It's a start.
But overriding all the logistics is what Versteeg characterizes as the main thing to remember as the gears of education grind forward.
"We have to remember that we need to keep people safe, too," Versteeg said. "We don't want to make it education in lieu safety."
Clear Lake Schools Superintendent Doug Gee said the district is ready to submit its application for how it plans to provide continuous learning opportunities to students.
Gee serves on the task force that developed the continuous learning template for the Department of Education.
“I will be submitting our application for the required as soon as it is open and hope to be approved by the end of the day on Monday,” he said. “Our teachers are ready to go and I just sent out a message to the parents.”
Gee and the administrative team met Friday morning to discuss the district’s options and decided participation will be voluntary for students from kindergarten through fifth grade and required for those in sixth through 12th grade.
Nearly two weeks ago the Clear Lake Community School District launched online learning opportunities for its students.
Since then, teachers at all three schools have been educating students remotely.
“I also feel like our staff have already been doing a lot of the things we will continue to do,” Gee said. “We just could not require them and now we will be able to.”
He said more than 50% of elementary school and high school students have been engaged in online learning since its launch, and nearly 80% of middle-schoolers are.
Students in sixth through 12th grade already have school-issued devices, but Clear Lake expanded the offering to its elementary-aged students for remote learning. All students from kindergarten through 12th grade have access to either a Chromebook or iPad.
A survey was sent to all families within the district to determine those who didn’t have internet access and 20 said they didn’t.
Gee said CL Tel, a local broadband internet, phone, TV and security provider, approached the district about helping those families connect to the internet, so the children aren’t at a disadvantage.
He told the Clear Lake School Board Tuesday that CL Tel was still working to get several families internet access.
