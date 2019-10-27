Forty years.
Come January, that's how long Deb Heidenwirth will have served her community on the Greene Volunteer Ambulance crew.
If all goes well, the lifelong Greene resident hopes to continue helping people in her community and being a part of the ambulance crew family she has so much respect for well into the future.
"I love it," Heidenwirth said. "It's about helping people and making them feel more comfortable. I can't even imagine retiring now. These people are a part of my family."
It's that love of serving her community that led her son, Tomas, to nominate Heidenwirth for a Globe Gazette "Community First Responders" honor.
"Her dedication to family, God and the town of Greene makes her a superhero," Tomas said in his nomination letter. "Whether she's in uniform or street clothes, if someone has a medical emergency, she gets right in there at any capacity possible. Sometimes just holding a hand and talking to them (and) letting them know everything is going to be all right.
"Her dedication is second to none and she deserves every award/accolade that can be given."
Heidenwirth started on the ambulance crew in 1980 after she completed EMT classes at Charles City Hospital.
It was after that when she was approached by a member of the ambulance crew and asked to join.
The rest is history.
"I always wanted to do something in the medical field and this was my opportunity," Heidenwirth said. "Joining the ambulance crew was a good way to get started."
Heidenwirth said that while it is humbling being recognized individually by folks in the community, she said all of the EMTs and paramedics on the Greene Volunteer Ambulance crew deserve to be in the spotlight.
"All my fellow crew members deserve this honor," she said. "They are all dedicated. If someone needs help, we are there. We are very fortunate here in Greene that there are so many dedicated people. When you feel this way, it's hard to not want to be around it."
Heidenwirth said that while she hasn't been on the actual call list the past 10 years because of her role as a para-educator working with special needs students in the Rockford school district, she subs "very often.'
"It's very rewarding," she said. "In May, I will go back to the ambulance crew more and I look forward to that. Some people just know this is for them and I fit into that category. I just want to help people."
And while Heidenwirth said most of the calls she has been on in her nearly 40 years on the crew haven't been life-threatening incidents, there have been some that have affected her more than others.
"There are some bad calls with children and those are the hardest calls," she said. "I've had some nightmares because of these calls."
But conversely, Heidenwirth said there are calls that are very rewarding when she finds out the patients she has helped are OK and doing well.
"You have to approach this job knowing you have done your best," she said. "It's rewarding when someone comes up to you or other crew members and says thank you for helping them on one of their worst days."
