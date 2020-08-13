Deadline for North Iowa wine-making contest Aug. 18

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the cancellation of state and county fairs due to COVID-19, wine makers are missing competitions this year.

To fill the void, North Iowa Wine Club will host an amateur wine-making contest on Aug. 22 in Clear Lake.

“We have arranged for two very qualified judges to assess the quality of our regional oenology efforts during the past year,” said David Underwood, wine club president. “We wanted to be sure that those efforts are recognized in a meaningful way.”

The contest is open to amateur wine makers in the north central Iowa and south central Minnesota regions.

Two professional vintners will judge 23 classes of wines, including locally grown grape, fruit, berry and vegetable wines as well as kit wines.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, judging will not be open to viewing. An entry fee of $5 per bottle will be charged. The entry deadline is Aug. 18.

Trophies, ribbons and $50 gift certificates from Collective Spirits of Albert Lea will be awarded based on judges’ scores to three winners of the Best of Category. Best of Show awards will be given for grape wine and kit wine.