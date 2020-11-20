DCI investigates death of Cerro Gordo County inmate

Updated at 12:30 p.m.

The Iowa Department of Investigation has been requested by the sheriff's office to look into the death of an inmate at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

On Wednesday morning, jail staff noticed an inmate in solitary confinement who appeared to be in medical distress. Staff attended to the inmate and began CPR, however the inmate later died at the hospital, according a press release sent from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals said he was unable to disclose any information about the matter, but noted that all inmates are asked about any medical issues they might have when they arrive at the facility.

He also said an inmate's housing at the facility is determined by any medical care they might need while serving their sentence, but that not all inmates choose to disclose their health history to deputies.

DCI Special Agent Chris Calloway, who is handling the investigation, said an autopsy at the Iowa State Medical Examiner's office is pending, but he could confidently state the death was not related to COVID-19.