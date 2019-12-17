{{featured_button_text}}
Davenport mayor-elect Mike Matson endorsed Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president.

“With so much on the line in this election, now is the time to nominate a leader with experience on the world stage,” Matson said in a statement provided by the Biden campaign. “Joe Biden is the only candidate in this race who has the experience and stature to walk into the Oval Office and be ready to lead on Day 1. At President (Barack) Obama’s side, Joe has made the tough calls in the Situation Room, and he commands respect from world leaders on the global stage.”



