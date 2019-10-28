Dave Luett stands out in a crowd when he is in Nora Springs.
As one of six emergency medical technicians on the Nora Springs Volunteer Ambulance Service, Luett and another EMT get the majority of the calls during the day in the small community.
He said he gets the calls when mom needs checked out, when kids get sick or when someone needs help getting into or out of their car because they are too weak to do it themselves.
He's also the service director, the person who oversees and coordinates everything for the ambulance service. He also provides on-site training to others.
"I pretty much take the day calls, and the night calls, too," Luett said. "And I'm the guy who makes sure every call we go on is done properly and every procedure is followed."
Why does this self-employed cabinet maker devote so much time to the small-town ambulance service?
Luett says he and most of the hundreds of other first responders in Iowa don't volunteer for the attention or the gratitude, they do it because they want to give back to their communities.
"What a great way to help people," he said. "I get to take the bad out of calls that for some are the worst days of their lives. Being right there in the moment when people are scared helps them and that is important."
That attitude and willingness to give of his time and skills, even though he has a successful business that keeps him "very" busy is why colleague Kris Brass nominated Luett to be one of the Globe Gazette's "Community First Responders" recipients.
"Dave does everything to keep this service going," Brass said in the online nomination letter. "Paperwork, checking the schedule, checking the protocols, grabbing the supplies, and being on call every day during the day when we are working. He works very diligently to keep this service going."
Luett said that while just a few of the approximately 120 calls the Nora Springs Ambulance Service receives annually are the worst of the worst, there have been shootings, heart attacks, suicides, accidents on the Boulevard (of Saints) and other "pretty terrible" medical events.
"We see what the big guys see," he said. "The thing is with our calls is you have a good chance of knowing the people you are charged with helping. Sometimes they can be your good friends or neighbors. Those are the worst calls, and the ones you never forget."
But more often than not, Luett said most people just need help getting in the car or in a chair or on a cot or need help getting to the hospital.
He said he cherishes those calls because he is helping his community.
"A part of what I like is the human connection," Luett said. "I love getting close to people and getting in their bubble. That means I'm getting through to them and helping to keep their minds off of the bad things that could be happening."
While Luett won't go as far as saying he is an adrenaline junkie, he does think that element might be a reason he loves his job so much. The biggest part, though, is being able to help.
"I'm not thinking about it now, but I'm sure I'll miss it when it isn't in my life," he said. "It's rewarding when you can help the community where you live."
