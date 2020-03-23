Data driving coronavirus response decisions, Reynolds says

She said the state also is in constant communication with county and other local public health officials.

“There are a number of factors like that we look at. And we look at the whole picture,” Reisetter said. “We are in the process of having those conversations every day and continuing to evaluate what’s happening here in our state, as well as what’s happened in other states and other countries as we look to make those recommendations to Gov. Reynolds.”

Reisetter said the public health department’s analysis, at this point, does not suggest Iowa needs a shelter-in-place order that would require Iowans to remain in their homes other than for essential errands like grocery shopping or getting health care, even though other states have delivered such an order.