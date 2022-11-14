'Data bike' provides trail conditions in Mason City, Cerro Gordo

Mason City’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Analyst Laura Mott was tasked with creating maps of the area to outline where new bike trails, rest areas and where the proposed bike park would be located for the Bike North Iowa project. This summer, she discovered a new way to collect crucial data that will benefit Cerro Gordo County and all of Iowa – the Data Bike.

Mott attended the Iowa Technology and Geospatial (ITAG) conference in June where she met others and discussed, “.... using GIS to be innovative and how to get your city and community involved,” Mott said. She heard about the Data Bike from another GIS technician who told her of their experience. “So, when I heard about this bike, I immediately wanted to know more and how I could get involved.”

She was put in touch with Zhi Chen at the Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (DSM MPO) who is the “keeper” of the bike.

Pavement conditions are routinely collected for streets and highways, but until recently there were no means to collect data on the paved trails network. The Iowa Data Bike is a proof-of-concept initiative by the Des Moines Area MPO in partnership with the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation.

Mott said Mason City and Cerro Gordo County’s Destination Iowa Outdoor Recreation grant, called “Bike North Iowa” focuses more on the creation of new trails, but the data collected from the Data Bike will help maintain the existing trails in Mason City and the county.

“The Data Bike has a 360 (degree) camera that allows us to upload trail pictures to Google through Google “Streetview,” and a GoPro that takes pictures directly of the trail condition,” Mott explained. She said two cell phones are also used. One connects to Google 360 and the second one uses the “rRuf” app to measure the roughness of the trails.

Mott enlisted the help of Kyle Peterson, a Mason City Code Enforcement Officer, to pick the bike up in Des Moines and to help her collect data by riding the trails. Between the two of them Peterson said they rode 150 miles of trails, both in the city and the county.

Des Moines bike trails are all paved, but in Mason City some bike paths are shared with roadways. Peterson explained that these roads have a symbols depicting a bicyclist with chevrons painted on the road to point the way.

“When you see these, it is to let you know this is also part of a bike lane. It’s just to keep people safe,” Peterson said. Along with the painted indicators, a road signs will also remind motorists to share the road with bicycles.

“Now, in Mason City, some (trails) will appear very rough and that is because not all of our trails are paved,” Mott said. “Once we have collected all of our data, the city will publish an interactive map that shows what our trail-roughness conditions are and possibly some trail pictures.”

“I’m all for working to make things accessible to the public and working on projects that are of interest to them,” Mott said. “I create things because they’re helpful to me and then I hope that they’re helpful to other people."