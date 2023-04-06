43 North Iowa Executive Director John Derryberry announced the first ever tie in 15 years for Dancing for the Dream held April 1 at the Surf Ballroom and Museum.

Nikole and John Benson of Tugs Day Care and Majors Leti and Geffory Crowell with the Salvation Army raised the most money to benefit North Iowans with disabilities.

A total of $75,542 raised Saturday night to fund programs through 43 North Iowa.

According to Derryberry, funds raised help people in need access services ranging from transitional housing to employment and everything in between.

“The 2023 line-up was spectacular. So many volunteers and donors make this a success," Derryberry said in a statement. "Proceeds from this event are invested in our mission of helping North Iowans with disabilities find their way through home, employment, and community experiences and to reach for their dreams.”

Judges awarded the following dancers in these categories:

Jon and Nikole Benson, Best Edgy Rock

Dr. Brett and Dana Cornish, Best Theme from a Movie

Majors Geffory & Leti Crowell, Best Pop Synchronized Dance

Jaime Copley and daughter, Gabby, best costumes and fancy footwork

Lindsey James and Dan Holmlund, Best Use of Dance Theme

Tammy and Michael Hoffman, Best Swing Dance

Kevin Orcutt and Noemi Cruz-Orcutt, Best Latin Flair