DALE RAYHONS: 'You can't put a price on serving your community'

Dale Rayhons grew up on the family farm in Hayfield, and in addition to seeing dairy cows and farm implements, the young lad saw the ambulance pull up to the house from time to time.
And while Rayhons can't pinpoint exactly what made him want to become a paramedic later in his life, he has an inkling it might have had something to do with the care his mother received when the ambulance showed up at the family farm.
"Mom was a diabetic and the ambulance was on the farm a lot," he explained. "It was my way of giving back."
The 58-year-old Rayhons moved into Forest City from the family farm in the early 1990s and almost immediately started taking first responder classes.
While it took him nearly 3 1/2 years to complete his course work, he says it was well worth the time and investment, and has led to a "long and great" career.
"It was time to look at the next path in my life, and a lot of EMS work is problem-solving, which I thought I was pretty good at," he said. "You take what is in front of you and dissect it and move forward."
Rayhons is the Paramedic Supervisor with the City of Forest City, along with being the director and president of the Forest City Ambulance Service, where there is staff enough to cover the department's two rigs. That means Rayhons not only runs the outfit, he also is constantly in the field.
Jan Buffington has known Rayhons and known of his reputation on the ambulance crew for more than a decade. Last month, she came face-to-face with him in the back of an ambulance.
It's that ride to the hospital – where she spent 13 days recovering from COVID-19 – and the care that he gave her that led to Buffington nominating Rayhons for the Globe Gazette's first responder honor.
"Dale is the face of the ambulance service, and he was one of the people who drove me to the hospital," Buffington said. "When you live this far from a hospital, the ride is important.
"He's all business, yet caring. He's tireless and a really great guy. I chose Dale because he represents all that is good with the Forest City Ambulance Service."
Rayhons said his favorite part of the job is dealing with the people.
Because the nearest hospital is 30 minutes from Forest City, Rayhons said he and the other crew members spend a lot of time with their patients. And as the main trainer for the service, he tells his staff that those 30 minutes are as important to the healing process as the medical care.
"If I can get a patient to smile at me, it reduces the stress and it makes for a much better transport," he said. "It's unbelievable how reassurance and talking can do to help. When the patient is at that point, you know their anxiety level is high."
While Rayhons has the skill and experience to run an ambulance service in a larger town, he said he prefers to stay where he is. He said it never crossed his mind to look at a larger city.
"Looking back, you can see the lives of the people we've helped," he said. "You can't put a price on that. It can be rough knowing all of the people in a smaller town, but you know the work you are doing is going to your own community."
Rayhons said when he is asked by someone who is considering the EMT path if they should try it, he simply tells them if they have the drive to do it, they should give it a shot.
"I did and I've never looked back," he said. "This is my calling. There are no two days that are the same. It has been and will always be rewarding to me."
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
