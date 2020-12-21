DALE RAYHONS: 'You can't put a price on serving your community'

Dale Rayhons grew up on the family farm in Hayfield, and in addition to seeing dairy cows and farm implements, the young lad saw the ambulance pull up to the house from time to time.

And while Rayhons can't pinpoint exactly what made him want to become a paramedic later in his life, he has an inkling it might have had something to do with the care his mother received when the ambulance showed up at the family farm.

"Mom was a diabetic and the ambulance was on the farm a lot," he explained. "It was my way of giving back."

The 58-year-old Rayhons moved into Forest City from the family farm in the early 1990s and almost immediately started taking first responder classes.

While it took him nearly 3 1/2 years to complete his course work, he says it was well worth the time and investment, and has led to a "long and great" career.

"It was time to look at the next path in my life, and a lot of EMS work is problem-solving, which I thought I was pretty good at," he said. "You take what is in front of you and dissect it and move forward."