D&S Tax Services moving out of Southbridge Mall

A Mason City business that spent 20 years occupying Southbridge Mall will be in a new locale when 2021 starts.
According to D&S Services Owner Julia Dannen, the tax and accounting business she operates is opening its doors in Willowbrook Mall beginning on Jan. 1, 2021.
"As any small business owner knows, sometimes change is needed and can be a good thing", Dannen said in a press release. "I’m excited to offer a change of scenery to our customers as we put the finishing touches on our new office in Willowbrook Mall."
Dannen said that the change in locales is attributable to construction for the River City Renaissance project. Specifically, work on the band pavilion that opens out from the north end of Southbridge onto the South Federal Avenue Plaza.
"D & S Services was forced to move to a less desirable location in the mall. Due to structural issues with the roof and lack of repair, D & S Services decided to find a more desirable location on the busier west side of Mason City," Dannen said.
At this point in the moving process, Dannen said that the management at Willowbrook has been accommodating and she's already touting some of the perks of the new location for her business.
"Our customers will find that Willowbrook Mall offers ample parking with multiple entrances into the mall," she said.
Even with the change, Dannen doesn't believe D&S will be impacted at what's a busy time of year for tax services.
"We will have another busy tax season just as we always do," she said.
D&S has been around since 2000 and does work in: individual or business tax preparation, annual or quarterly payroll reporting, bookkeeping, audit representation and tax debt resolution. It's two businesses to leave the mall in the past month. The other was Mr. Taco which closed.
