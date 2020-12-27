D&S Tax Services moving out of Southbridge Mall

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At this point in the moving process, Dannen said that the management at Willowbrook has been accommodating and she's already touting some of the perks of the new location for her business.

"Our customers will find that Willowbrook Mall offers ample parking with multiple entrances into the mall," she said.

Even with the change, Dannen doesn't believe D&S will be impacted at what's a busy time of year for tax services.

"We will have another busy tax season just as we always do," she said.

D&S has been around since 2000 and does work in: individual or business tax preparation, annual or quarterly payroll reporting, bookkeeping, audit representation and tax debt resolution. It's two businesses to leave the mall in the past month. The other was Mr. Taco which closed.

