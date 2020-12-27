 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
D&S Tax Services moving out of Southbridge Mall
0 comments
alert top story

D&S Tax Services moving out of Southbridge Mall

{{featured_button_text}}

A Mason City business that spent 20 years occupying Southbridge Mall will be in a new locale when 2021 starts.

According to D&S Services Owner Julia Dannen, the tax and accounting business she operates is opening its doors in Willowbrook Mall beginning on Jan. 1, 2021. 

Southbridge Mall north side

The storefronts in the north wing of Southbridge, which previously housed D & S Tax Services, Bergo's, Deb, and numerous seasonal popups, are walled up as the Principal Pavilion construction is underway.

"As any small business owner knows, sometimes change is needed and can be a good thing", Dannen said in a press release. "I’m excited to offer a change of scenery to our customers as we put the finishing touches on our new office in Willowbrook Mall."

Dannen said that the change in locales is attributable to construction for the River City Renaissance project. Specifically, work on the band pavilion that opens out from the north end of Southbridge onto the South Federal Avenue Plaza.

"D & S Services was forced to move to a less desirable location in the mall. Due to structural issues with the roof and lack of repair, D & S Services decided to find a more desirable location on the busier west side of Mason City," Dannen said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At this point in the moving process, Dannen said that the management at Willowbrook has been accommodating and she's already touting some of the perks of the new location for her business.

"Our customers will find that Willowbrook Mall offers ample parking with multiple entrances into the mall," she said. 

Even with the change, Dannen doesn't believe D&S will be impacted at what's a busy time of year for tax services.

"We will have another busy tax season just as we always do," she said.

D&S has been around since 2000 and does work in: individual or business tax preparation, annual or quarterly payroll reporting, bookkeeping, audit representation and tax debt resolution. It's two businesses to leave the mall in the past month. The other was Mr. Taco which closed. 

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Jared McNett's five memorable stories from 2020

In a year dominated by a deadly pandemic, there was still much to be inspired by and find hope in throughout North Iowa. 

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Dec. 27

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News