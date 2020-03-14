Curtailing sports hurting Iowa casinos? You bet

“This is a generational occurrence,” he said. “It’s had a devastating effect on sports.”

Bichsel called the situation in Iowa a “perfect storm” — in that casinos that had invested in a new offering and were just gearing up a new customer base heading into one of the premiere multigame, multiday sports events in March Madness when it got waylaid by the coronavirus.

“You’re generating days of constant bets coming in,” he said. “The fact that it spans over a wide range of time, versus something like the Super Bowl that’s only one day — it gives you massive opportunities so it’s definitely important to have had that,” he said. “It’s not something that you can really make up.

“There’s no money coming in, there’s no money coming out. Bettors aren’t winning, bettors aren’t losing. It’s effectively a standstill. Nothing’s happening,” said Bichsel. “It’s just an unreal time for everyone.”

The lull comes when Iowa bettors were on a roll of sorts. Because the Feb. 2 Super Bowl involved the Kansas City Chiefs, that regional fan base wagered about $6.5 million in Iowa and a number of them “fared very well,” Ehrecke said.

“I believe all, if not a majority, of the books did take a loss on the Super Bowl,” noted Ohorilko.