Crash with Iowa sheriff car proves fatal in crash near Hazleton

INDEPENDENCE — One person is dead and second has serious injuries after a pickup truck allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a car and a sheriff’s patrol vehicle south of Hazleton early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Ronald Landals, 31, of Perry, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. His passenger, Erin Bernardion, 28, of Des Moines, was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with serious injuries, according to deputies.

A preliminary report indicates a Chevrolet Silverado operated by Brian Goedken, 27, of Independence, was heading south on Jackson Avenue/U.S. Highway 150 around 2:34 a.m. when it crossed the center line and into the path of a Landals’ northbound Pontiac G5.

The Silverado struck the Pontiac head-on and then collided with a Sheriff’s Office Ford Police Interceptor Utility driven by Deputy Mitchell Franck, 26, of Fairbank, who was behind the Pontiac, according to authorities.

Goedken and a passenger in his vehicle, 21-year-old Meadow Lynn of Independence, were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.