COVID-19 vaccine arrives at MercyOne North Iowa

One step closer.
Monday morning, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center announced that it had received its first shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which means that Cerro Gordo and surrounding counties are one step closer to seeing the initial round of health care worker vaccinations for the virus.
"It’s a great day at MercyOne," President Rod Schlader said in a press release. "We plan to start vaccinating our colleagues, who are at highest risk this week."
In an interview later Monday, Schlader said that the hospital received 1,000 doses in this first shipment and that the plan is to begin vaccinations on Tuesday. If things go well, Schlader said MercyOne hopes to have 300 to 400 staff members vaccinated by the end of Tuesday.
"First of all, we’re going to offer to vaccinate staff who work directly with COVID patients. And then it keeps tier-ing from there. The first tier is if you’re working with COVID patients. The next tier is physicians who could see COVID patients in their clinic," Schlader said.
According to a prior release from MercyOne, the health center is working with its partners at the public health departments from surrounding counties to get vaccines to those colleagues as quickly as possible. Public Health has asked MercyOne to take care of vaccinating its health care workers and those initial batches of vaccine are going to MercyOne for that purpose.
The release acknowledged that, at the start, vaccine locations will initially be limited to those selected by their state governing body. The vaccine will first be given to health care workers and residents of senior care facilities who wish to be immunized which is a recommendation from the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (CDC ACIP).
"From there, we are determining the most efficient ways to distribute the vaccine to the community based on CDC ACIP prioritization and vaccine supply made available to us," the press release stated.
In subsequent weeks. Schlader said the number of vaccine doses MercyOne receives could fluctuate.
"Next week we’re thinking we may only get 500 or so," Schlader said. "We would be fine just keep getting 500 and then we could get through the rest of our staff here."
Though vaccines are arriving now, Schlader still urged people to be cautious.
"We’re still not done by a longways," he said. "It’s still a little bit of a waiting game but it’s nice to know that in a couple of months here we could have a lot of people who have been vaccinated and start reducing the spread in the community."
As for when Schlader will get vaccinated, he acknowledged he'll have to wait a little bit.
"I’m in tier four because I don’t deal with COVID patients everyday. I know the county wants to make sure everybody on our campuses here are vaccinated. I think I’ll probably get it sometime in January but it kind of really depends on how many vaccinations we get each week."
