COVID-19 vaccine arrives at MercyOne North Iowa

According to a prior release from MercyOne, the health center is working with its partners at the public health departments from surrounding counties to get vaccines to those colleagues as quickly as possible. Public Health has asked MercyOne to take care of vaccinating its health care workers and those initial batches of vaccine are going to MercyOne for that purpose.

The release acknowledged that, at the start, vaccine locations will initially be limited to those selected by their state governing body. The vaccine will first be given to health care workers and residents of senior care facilities who wish to be immunized which is a recommendation from the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (CDC ACIP).

"From there, we are determining the most efficient ways to distribute the vaccine to the community based on CDC ACIP prioritization and vaccine supply made available to us," the press release stated.

In subsequent weeks. Schlader said the number of vaccine doses MercyOne receives could fluctuate.

"Next week we’re thinking we may only get 500 or so," Schlader said. "We would be fine just keep getting 500 and then we could get through the rest of our staff here."

Though vaccines are arriving now, Schlader still urged people to be cautious.