COVID-19 update: Mason City eases more restrictions, MercyOne warns of reinfection

Slowly but surely, Mason City is continuing to reopen its facilities to the public, but officials are still remaining vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

In a weekly Zoom press conference, Mayor Bill Schickel addressed the increased number of novel coronavirus infections, but affirmed that the county is still on the low end compared to the rest of the state.

"There are 36 positive COVID cases in Cerro Gordo County right now. This is up by seven from a week ago, however Cerro Gordo County remains on the bottom of per capita cases," Schickel said.

Schickel also announced additional city services that will resume beginning this week.

City Hall will reopen for regular business hours on Friday, with social distancing being practiced, and partitions and hand-sanitizing stations in place. Residents entering the building are also asked to wear a mask.

MacNider Art Museum will also open its doors beginning Tuesday, with a temporary maximum capacity of 25 people, and a mask requirement as well. The discovery playground and ceramics studio will remain closed.