COVID-19 rapid testing site to move, starting Monday

The Community Health Center of Mason City will move its rapid COVID-19 testing to a new location beginning Monday. The new testing location will be at 1425 S. Federal Ave.

This site will allow staff to work indoors during the winter months by having vehicles pull into the facility.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As we head into winter, we needed a location that would work for both staff and patients to be out of the elements for testing,” said Renae Kruckenberg, CEO of the Community Health Center of Fort Dodge with locations in Fort Dodge, Mason City and Dayton, Iowa. “This location will allow patients to drive into the building to be tested.”

The testing is by appointment only. The health center asks that you enter the facility from 15th Street Southeast. COVID testing takes place Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment call 641-450-0601. The COVID testing site will be closed on Thanksgiving and on Friday, Nov. 28.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.