COVID-19 puts financial strain on Mason City Community School District

According to the Mason City Community School District Chief Financial Officer Cherie Yoder, the district has spent $1.4 million on COVID-19-related expenses alone since July.
That amount of money has made an impact on the district.
Yoder stated at the Mason City Board of Education meeting on Dec. 21 that the district’s revenue is $440,000 less than at this time last year, while expenditures sit at $1.5 million.
“When we submitted our budget in April, we did not expect to have these additional costs, nor did we expect to use our cash flow in order to support this,” Yoder stated at the meeting.
Protecting students and staff during the pandemic has been a focal point for the Mason City district. Much of the COVID-19 expenses have been for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
On top of that, the district has had to pay its staff members who have had to miss time for COVID-19 after the federal government mandated two weeks of paid sick leave rate in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Because of the strain that COVID-19 has put on the district’s financial situation, Yoder and the board have had to, and will continue to, find ways to keep money in the general fund.
“It’s very important for us to see where we are headed and make adjustments as we go, so that we don’t end up in a situation where we do have to cut or we can’t give raises,” Yoder said in a separate interview with the Globe Gazette. “That’s what we’re working on right now.”
One of the major ways the district can save money in the general fund is by using the health insurance premium holiday.
According to Yoder, the board pays single rate for every employee across the board for full-time employees for single health insurance. That money has been taken out of the general fund and goes into the health insurance trust fund for the past year-and-a-half.
“Now we can take a holiday from the general fund on paying our premiums and utilize that health trust fund portion to pay one month of health insurance, which would give our general fund a $500,000 break,” Yoder said.
Superintendent Dave Versteeg and Yoder said that the district is waiting to hear from the government how schools will be reimbursed for additional spending on COVID-19.
"If things are still looking like what we're suggesting tonight, then we can put it as an action item for the January meeting," Versteeg said at the board meeting in December.
Another way the district has saved money includes reducing bus routes. Yoder says the district has saved $65,000 by cutting out bus routes or re-routing them.
Administration will also continue to evaluate employees who leave the district for various reasons, like to retire or pursue employment elsewhere, and whether or not it will refill those positions.
"We’re looking at additional pay, like anybody who is getting gap or overtime pay, and is there a reason for it?" Yoder said. "Does administration know? Is it being pre-approved? Just the little things like that."
The Mason City district plans ahead and projects for the next fiscal year and the following five fiscal years. Because certified enrollment was down 131 students this year, Yoder knows that will put a strain on the upcoming budget when Supplemental State Aid is received.
Until the government reimburses districts for COVID-19 expenses, the Mason City Community School District will keep looking for ways to make sure it can stay financially afloat.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.