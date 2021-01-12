COVID-19 puts financial strain on Mason City Community School District

According to the Mason City Community School District Chief Financial Officer Cherie Yoder, the district has spent $1.4 million on COVID-19-related expenses alone since July.

That amount of money has made an impact on the district.

Yoder stated at the Mason City Board of Education meeting on Dec. 21 that the district’s revenue is $440,000 less than at this time last year, while expenditures sit at $1.5 million.

“When we submitted our budget in April, we did not expect to have these additional costs, nor did we expect to use our cash flow in order to support this,” Yoder stated at the meeting.

Protecting students and staff during the pandemic has been a focal point for the Mason City district. Much of the COVID-19 expenses have been for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

On top of that, the district has had to pay its staff members who have had to miss time for COVID-19 after the federal government mandated two weeks of paid sick leave rate in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Because of the strain that COVID-19 has put on the district’s financial situation, Yoder and the board have had to, and will continue to, find ways to keep money in the general fund.