COVID-19 positivity rates remain around 12% in Cerro Gordo County

CG Pub Health vaccination center 3

CG Public Health has opened a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former Sears department store location in Southport shopping center on South Federal Avenue in Mason City.

 Lisa Grouette

CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft responds to covid masking and vaccine concerns during a Q&A with the Globe Gazette on Wednesday.

Cerro Gordo County remains around 12% positivity rates according to a report from CG Public Health on Wednesday. 

CG Public Health reported a 14-day positivity rate of 12.4% and a seven-day rate of 12.5% within the county. The statewide numbers are similar to Cerro Gordo County's positivity rates, with a 14-day positivity rate of 12% and a seven-day positivity rate of 12.3%. The statistics were collected from coronavirus.iowa.gov and updated every Wednesday.

Cerro Gordo County has a reported 49 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 8 patients in the ICU, and 124 deaths from COVID-19.

Cerro Gordo's rates have increased steadily, moving up from around an 8% positivity rate in the middle of September. Since the beginning of November, the county has remained in the double digits. Cerro Gordo has stayed around 12% positivity rate for the past couple weeks.

12-9 Covid Rolling Average

At 20%, the 50-59 age group has the highest rate of positive cases in the county according to the new data. The second-highest is the 30-39 and zero-17 age group at 16%, followed by the 60-69 age group at 14%.

The portion of Cerro Gordo County's population that is fully vaccinated sits at 59%. Those residents between the ages of 18 and 64 make up 70.4% of the that number, and those 65 and older comprise 89.6%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Nov. 19 that everyone 18 or older or may get a booster according to their website.

Iowa Department of Health (IDPH) confirmed a detection of the first case of the COVID-19 variant, Omicron, in Iowa. The case involves an unvaccinated individual under the age of 18 who resides in Black Hawk County according to a press release. The individual remains asymptomatic, but because of travel exposure, the family sought testing.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

