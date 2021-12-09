COVID-19 positivity rates remain around 12% in Cerro Gordo County

Cerro Gordo County remains around 12% positivity rates according to a report from CG Public Health on Wednesday.

CG Public Health reported a 14-day positivity rate of 12.4% and a seven-day rate of 12.5% within the county. The statewide numbers are similar to Cerro Gordo County's positivity rates, with a 14-day positivity rate of 12% and a seven-day positivity rate of 12.3%. The statistics were collected from coronavirus.iowa.gov and updated every Wednesday.

Cerro Gordo County has a reported 49 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 8 patients in the ICU, and 124 deaths from COVID-19.

Cerro Gordo's rates have increased steadily, moving up from around an 8% positivity rate in the middle of September. Since the beginning of November, the county has remained in the double digits. Cerro Gordo has stayed around 12% positivity rate for the past couple weeks.

At 20%, the 50-59 age group has the highest rate of positive cases in the county according to the new data. The second-highest is the 30-39 and zero-17 age group at 16%, followed by the 60-69 age group at 14%.

The portion of Cerro Gordo County's population that is fully vaccinated sits at 59%. Those residents between the ages of 18 and 64 make up 70.4% of the that number, and those 65 and older comprise 89.6%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Nov. 19 that everyone 18 or older or may get a booster according to their website.

Iowa Department of Health (IDPH) confirmed a detection of the first case of the COVID-19 variant, Omicron, in Iowa. The case involves an unvaccinated individual under the age of 18 who resides in Black Hawk County according to a press release. The individual remains asymptomatic, but because of travel exposure, the family sought testing.

