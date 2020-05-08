COVID-19 numbers continue to mount in Iowa

DES MOINES — Iowa posted a fourth straight day of double-digit deaths Friday from coronavirus, with the latest 12 deaths reported by the state Department of Public Health bringing the statewide death toll to 243 since COVID-19 was first confirmed on Iowa on March 8.
State health officials reported another 398 Iowans tested positive for the respiratory ailment, bringing that count to 11,457 of the 70,261 residents who have been tested – a rate of more than 16 percent. One in 44 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19 with 58,804 posting negative results, according to IDPH data. A total of 4,685 have recovered from the disease.
There were 407 Iowans who were hospitalized (with 34 admitted in the past 24 hours) for coronavirus-related illnesses and symptoms with 164 being treated in intensive care units and 109 requiring ventilators to assist their breathing.
Health officials said the 12 deaths reported Friday were: three in Woodbury County, two in Linn County and one each in Black Hawk, Dallas, Dubuque, Jasper, Louisa, Muscatine and Scott counties. No other information about the COVID-19 victims was available on the IDPH web site.
According to state officials, 51 percent of the Iowans who died from coronavirus have been male – the same percentage who have tested positive for COVID-19. Iowans over the age of 80 represent 46 percent of the COVID-19 victims, followed by 41 percent in the 61-80 age range.
A total of 28 long-term care facilities have reported COVID-19 outbreaks.
New state data indicates Iowans aged 18 to 40 have tested positive for coronavirus, followed by 37 percent in the 41-60 range. Counties with the highest number of positive test results were Polk (2,150), Woodbury (1,532), Black Hawk (1,463) and Linn (813).
Earlier this week, state officials revamped the data and available at coronavirus.iowa.gov with the new format no longer listing the age range or county of residence of Iowans who died from coronavirus and providing information using a different timeline than previously used.
According to the state’s coronavirus web page, a total of 331,186 Iowans have been assessed under the Test Iowa program initiated last month to ramp up testing starting with essential workers and Iowans showing COVID-19 symptoms.
During her Thursday media briefing, Gov. Kim Reynolds told reporters a backlog of test results that occurred due to validation of Test Iowa equipment has been “caught up” but some Iowans who participated in drive-through sites set up around the state indicated they still were awaiting results.
Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett confirmed Thursday that "a very small percentage" of coronavirus test samples that were collected under the Test Iowa program could not be processed because they were “potentially damaged,” resulting in incomplete results.
The governor did not hold a daily media briefing on Friday due to scheduling conflicts created by Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Iowa. Garrett said Reynolds would resume her COVID-19 briefings next week.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.