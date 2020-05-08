COVID-19 numbers continue to mount in Iowa

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — Iowa posted a fourth straight day of double-digit deaths Friday from coronavirus, with the latest 12 deaths reported by the state Department of Public Health bringing the statewide death toll to 243 since COVID-19 was first confirmed on Iowa on March 8.

State health officials reported another 398 Iowans tested positive for the respiratory ailment, bringing that count to 11,457 of the 70,261 residents who have been tested – a rate of more than 16 percent. One in 44 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19 with 58,804 posting negative results, according to IDPH data. A total of 4,685 have recovered from the disease.

There were 407 Iowans who were hospitalized (with 34 admitted in the past 24 hours) for coronavirus-related illnesses and symptoms with 164 being treated in intensive care units and 109 requiring ventilators to assist their breathing.

Health officials said the 12 deaths reported Friday were: three in Woodbury County, two in Linn County and one each in Black Hawk, Dallas, Dubuque, Jasper, Louisa, Muscatine and Scott counties. No other information about the COVID-19 victims was available on the IDPH web site.