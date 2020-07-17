COVID-19 death toll grows to 11 in Cerro Gordo County

In the month of July, Cerro Gordo County has had at least 249 people test positive for COVID-19. And with that, the month has brought more dire news as well.
According to state data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, which has been confirmed by the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health, 11 people in the county have died from COVID-19, with most of those coming between July 8-15.
"These deaths are heartbreaking and such a loss to our community," Cerro Gordo County Director of Public Health Brian Hanft said in a press release on Thursday morning.
In the release, Cerro Gordo Public Health reported that one of those deaths was someone in the 61-80 age range, while others were people 80 and older.
For the past two months, Cerro Gordo County had only had one death from the virus (an adult between the ages of 41 and 60) and two-week rolling total for deaths in Iowa had been trending downward from mid-May through June.
But now there's been a smaller trend through July of rolling death totals going up.
Over the past week, the rolling total numbers have been: 43, 47, 45, 40, 42, 44, 50, 54 and 54. 18 new virus-related deaths were reported Thursday by the state public health department which is the largest one-day total since June 2. Friday that number dipped down to five. With all of that, it's important to note that reporting on new deaths from relevant state and federal health departments has been taking as long as a week.
The overall death total for the state is 783 as of now. In mid-May that number was around 400.
Along with an uptick in deaths, the IDPH also shared that there were 830 new cases between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday. On Friday, that number was 879 new positive cases. Again though, it's important to note that the newly reported cases were not necessarily confirmed in that 24-hour span, just reported by the state in that window.
In light of recent trends, Cerro Gordo County Public Health has been stressing that residents should take as many preventive measures as possible to present further spread of COVID-19.
"Our employees are working around the clock to provide input to facilities, event planners, businesses and restaurants, we are conducting COVID-19 case contacts and contact tracing, but we can only do so much," Hanft said. "We need your help to stop the spread of COVID-19 and prevent more deaths."
Recommendations from the department include: limiting time in public, wearing a mask in all public settings, social distancing, frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, routine cleaning of surfaces and monitoring individual health as well as family health several times a day.
Within the county, local government and business alike have also taken steps to limit community spread.
At the start of July, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel announced that all public buildings in both the city and the county would have a mandatory face mask policy for anyone entering. "Flattening the curve and slowing the spread is essential," Schickel said at the time.
In tandem with local government, area businesses have been promoting the "Mask of Wellness" public health initiative where they pledge to: have masks worn by every employee in all shared areas of the work environment, practice safe hygiene such as social distancing and conduct daily health self-certification. At a much larger scale, companies such as Walmart are now making masks mandatory which means that anyone wanting to shop at the location in Mason City will have to comply before entering.
The latest COVID-19 update from the Cerro Gordo Joint Information Center:
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
