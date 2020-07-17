COVID-19 death toll grows to 11 in Cerro Gordo County

"Our employees are working around the clock to provide input to facilities, event planners, businesses and restaurants, we are conducting COVID-19 case contacts and contact tracing, but we can only do so much," Hanft said. "We need your help to stop the spread of COVID-19 and prevent more deaths."

Recommendations from the department include: limiting time in public, wearing a mask in all public settings, social distancing, frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, routine cleaning of surfaces and monitoring individual health as well as family health several times a day.

Within the county, local government and business alike have also taken steps to limit community spread.

At the start of July, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel announced that all public buildings in both the city and the county would have a mandatory face mask policy for anyone entering. "Flattening the curve and slowing the spread is essential," Schickel said at the time.