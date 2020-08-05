COVID-19 cases in Cerro Gordo nearing 600 as fall school plans come into focus

On Tuesday morning, a school district in Cherokee County, Georgia reported that just one day after classes began a second-grade student had already tested positive for COVID-19, which meant that the child's classmates and teacher would have to be quarantined for two weeks as a safety precaution.
At Wednesday afternoon's Mason City press conference on public health, Mason City Community School District Superintendent Dave Versteeg said that he had seen stories about the case and something such as that happening so early into the school year is a teachable moment for him and other school officials as they plan for this fall.
"We pay attention to a lot of that. I think that gives us cause for pause to return to learn," Versteeg said. "(We're) nervous about what is going to happen if we put 1,000 students in all at once."
As of right now, Cerro Gordo County has had 582 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 267 recoveries, 17 deaths and an ongoing positive test rate of 7.4%. Because of that, the Mason City Community School District formulated a "hybrid return-to-learn plan" that will see students taking two days of classes in-person, two days online and one day off. "Our main goal and objective is to get in-person learning as quickly as possible in a safe manner," Versteeg said about their methodology.
To facilitate that, the district is also requiring face masks for all staff and students though Versteeg said that officials are trying to "not make it punitive" for students who don't follow mask guidelines. When asked why Mason City Schools were taking this approach while other area schools are fully going back in-person, Versteeg said that part of it is a matter of scale.
"(We're) not quite as flexible and adaptable as a smaller school may be so we think it’s prudent to be a bit more cautious and work toward 100% in person."
The Mason City School District will start with the hybrid return-to-learn plan, which means half of the instruction will be in-person and the other half at-home.
One important tool that medical officials have had in the fight against the virus has been convalescent plasma or the liquid part of blood taken from patients who have recovered from COVID-19.
People who have recovered can have antibodies that can be used for patients in more critical condition because of the virus. Though it's not a cure-all, such a donation can better help patients start to return to full health.
During the press conference, Director of Marketing & Public Relations for LifeServe Blood Center Danielle West spoke about the work her company is doing with such donations and how helpful they've been both locally and across the region.
"We’ve seen great success with this," West said. According to her, LifeServe has had about 250 such donors, which allows the company to assist four times that many COVID-19 patients. To add to that, West said she expects LifeServe to soon start testing all of its donors for such antibodies when they come in for regularly scheduled donations.
Near the end of time, West pointed out that the pandemic hasn't spared a company like hers either.
"We’ve seen around 15,000 donations that have really fallen off our collection calendar," West said.
And until things get back to a place where a company such as LifeServe can start doing blood drives at schools again, that kind of loss is likely to continue.
