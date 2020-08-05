COVID-19 cases in Cerro Gordo nearing 600 as fall school plans come into focus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday morning, a school district in Cherokee County, Georgia reported that just one day after classes began a second-grade student had already tested positive for COVID-19, which meant that the child's classmates and teacher would have to be quarantined for two weeks as a safety precaution.

At Wednesday afternoon's Mason City press conference on public health, Mason City Community School District Superintendent Dave Versteeg said that he had seen stories about the case and something such as that happening so early into the school year is a teachable moment for him and other school officials as they plan for this fall.

"We pay attention to a lot of that. I think that gives us cause for pause to return to learn," Versteeg said. "(We're) nervous about what is going to happen if we put 1,000 students in all at once."