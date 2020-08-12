COVID-19 cases in Cerro Gordo County over 600 now

"Iowa was already in an early childhood drought and this pandemic has only made it worse, so right now the concern is will the daycares have enough spots. It’s probably going to be an issue," Lloyd said.

If there was a sharp increase in COVID cases in the county again that forced students home and needing care, that could present a problem for a slightly strained system. Still, Lloyd told Schickel that the providers she's in touch with are doing the best with what they have.

"Mason City and Cerro Gordo providers have done an amazing job. They were asked to step up and they did. They made modifications DHS asked. They’re taking temps. They’re not letting parents through the front door. They’ve all stepped up their cleaning practices," she said. And such vigilance has kept them open at a time of high need.

Despite specific concerns such as child care and broader concerns about case numbers or what will recovery will look like down the line, Schickel said near the end of the meeting that he's relatively optimistic about the future and the role the city will play.