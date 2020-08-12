COVID-19 cases in Cerro Gordo County over 600 now

While the raw total for COVID-19 case numbers in Cerro Gordo continues to tick upward, there's been a few silver linings in the recent data.
As Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel pointed out during a weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon, the overall number of 635 is an increase of 52 from the week prior, but the 14-day rolling average of positive rates "continues on a positive trend."
The total recoveries from the virus are at 394 with active cases at 241. That said, over time, the positive test rate for the county has ticked up by about .3% in recent days and weeks to 7.7%.
"You have the ability to effectively stop the spread of the virus by taking these actions," Schickel said about preventive measures such as social distancing, wearing a mask and careful hygiene.
Such trends and practices will matter more as the school year finally starts back up in Mason City on Aug. 24. Especially for child care services.
For the weekly conference, Schickel had Kathy Lloyd from Iowa Childcare Resource and Referral as guest to chat about how providers are working through things right now and what they're biggest challenges are. The biggest one? Availability.
"Iowa was already in an early childhood drought and this pandemic has only made it worse, so right now the concern is will the daycares have enough spots. It’s probably going to be an issue," Lloyd said.
If there was a sharp increase in COVID cases in the county again that forced students home and needing care, that could present a problem for a slightly strained system. Still, Lloyd told Schickel that the providers she's in touch with are doing the best with what they have.
"Mason City and Cerro Gordo providers have done an amazing job. They were asked to step up and they did. They made modifications DHS asked. They’re taking temps. They’re not letting parents through the front door. They’ve all stepped up their cleaning practices," she said. And such vigilance has kept them open at a time of high need.
Despite specific concerns such as child care and broader concerns about case numbers or what will recovery will look like down the line, Schickel said near the end of the meeting that he's relatively optimistic about the future and the role the city will play.
"I think Mason City is positioning itself for the future. I think communities able to do this will come out of this and be successful," he said. "The small business plan we put in place helped a lot of people. And we’ve had a lot of inquiries from companies in big cities who, because of COVID, are looking at places with high qualities of life.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette.
