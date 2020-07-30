COVID-19 cases in Cerro Gordo County now at 554, additional death reported

"The biggest thing is you’re trying to balance the safety of students, staff and community along with the educational needs of children and their future," Gee said about what's gone into Clear Lake's planning. From that balancing act, there are a wealth of questions that Gee and members of the Clear Lake School Board have to answer: Who all will need to wear masks? What will social distancing look like during the day? How about extracurriculars?

"My recommendation is going to be that we have masks basically starting in kindergarten and all the way up. Staff and students," Gee said about the first question. As far as social distancing, the plan is to maintain the needed six feet when possible. When that can't happen, the educators will do things like turning desks away from one another and shifting to block scheduling.