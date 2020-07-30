COVID-19 cases in Cerro Gordo County now at 554, additional death reported

With the school year fast approaching, and COVID-19 cases not drastically lessening, a main focus of Cerro Gordo County area officials has been on what educators will do to keep kids safe when they come back to class.
Last week, that meant that Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel welcomed Mason City Community School District Superintendent Dave Versteeg to the recurring Wednesday press conference to chat about the plan the district has in place.
This week, Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett brought in Clear Lake Schools Superintendent Doug Gee and Executive Director for Charlie Brown Preschool & Child Care Centers Amber Morud to map out more of the landscape.
As of Wednesday, Cerro Gordo Public Health was reporting 554 cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 17 deaths. The state's Department of Public Health website indicates 555 cases.
"The biggest thing is you’re trying to balance the safety of students, staff and community along with the educational needs of children and their future," Gee said about what's gone into Clear Lake's planning. From that balancing act, there are a wealth of questions that Gee and members of the Clear Lake School Board have to answer: Who all will need to wear masks? What will social distancing look like during the day? How about extracurriculars?
"My recommendation is going to be that we have masks basically starting in kindergarten and all the way up. Staff and students," Gee said about the first question. As far as social distancing, the plan is to maintain the needed six feet when possible. When that can't happen, the educators will do things like turning desks away from one another and shifting to block scheduling.
The trickier thing is extracurriculars. Gee said the district is going ahead with fall sports but doesn't know what to do with fans. For the summer sports season, it was easy to have fans outside and away from the action in lawn chairs. That's not an option for indoor fall activities such as volleyball.
"We’re kind waiting on guidance from the Department of Health and the Athletics Association," Gee said. "We need to find a way to be able to get as many kids that want to go to the games to the games...We’ve talked about a lot of scenarios but haven’t come up with a definite answer."
For Morud, things haven't changed as much for her organization's operations over the past few months. She said they've been doing hourly cleanings and disinfecting since after spring break. And she thinks that their keeping up with that has worked, since only one staff member has tested positive in all these months — despite the 400-plus kids that Charlie Brown Preschool & Child Care Centers see.
"I feel that we obviously are doing something right," Morud said.
Still that one staff member testing positive meant that Charlie Brown had to shut down its Washington location for two weeks and won't reopen it until August 4. "(We) just felt like that was the safest option for staff and families," Morud said.
Similar to other businesses, Charlie Brown did have to lay some staff off because their enrollments dropped but Morud said that's now ticking back up. "We get daily calls about people wanting child care," she said.
As the school districts are kind of at the mercy of state guidelines for how to proceed, Morud said Charlie Brown is somewhat dependent on decisions schools make. What precautions kids have to take during regular school hours impacts the precautions Charlie Brown needs to take after school hours.
"We’ve been having weekly child care Zoom Meetings between multiple places in the community and have had some good discussions on what we think that should look like," Morud said. "We’re kind of just waiting on guidance from the school to see what they decide to do."
