COVID-19 cases at a Mason City care facility are now over 50

Along with general monitoring and documenting of positive COVID-19 cases across Iowa's 99 counties, the Iowa Department of Health (IDPH) has kept close tabs on what kind of impact the virus is having on the state's long-term care facilities.
The reasoning for that has been made clear by health organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control which said on its website that "nursing home populations are at high risk of being affected by respiratory pathogens like COVID-19" because of their "congregate nature" and because such facilities often serve people with preexisting conditions.
In Iowa, there are 17 such facilities that the IDPH has marked on its "COVID-19 in Iowa" page as being the source of a "current outbreak" including one in Cerro Gordo County.
Since April, Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City has had 58 positive cases, with 40 recoveries, based on data from the IDPH.
Of the 17 facilities the IDPH is monitoring, it's the second highest number of positive cases behind just the Crystal Heights Care Center in Mahaska County which has had 79. (The Granger Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dallas County has the third most cases with 57.)
With that, Good Shepherd CEO Ian Stockberger said that the facility has continued to make implementations and go off of recommendations for mitigation from entities such as the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health and IDPH.
"We're in daily consultation with those entities," Stockberger said.
Along with those conversations, Good Shepherd is also in constant contact with the Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Agency to discuss staffing levels, PPE supply and case numbers.
"At this point in time, I have 30 employees that have tested positive and 29 residents that have tested positive," Stockberger said.
Nearly all of those have been traced to one particular wing. As a result, Good Shepherd now has units for those that are COVID-free, those that are suspected to have COVID and then those that have actually tested positive. As Stockberger said, "(It's about) moving people through that chain." According to him, Good Shepherd is set to have 100% staff and resident testing on Wednesday with results he hopes will come by the end of the week.
Though Good Shepherd's numbers have been high enough to classify as an outbreak, Stockberger said that related facilities such as Cornerstone and Kentucky Ridge are "COVID negative." Like Good Shepherd, those buildings are also on no-visitor status.
Nationwide, data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services suggests that more than 3.9% of positive COVID-19 cases have been in long-term care sites and more than 25% of COVID-19 deaths are attributable to positive cases in such facilities.
In both measurements, Iowa's numbers per 1,000 residents put it behind more than two-dozen other states (Connecticut has had the most positive cases per 1,000 residents while New Jersey has had the most deaths).
"Without a question in my mind it’s gone up because of the re-opening," Stockberger said. "You seen an increase in 18-40-year-olds and that constitutes a large component of our workforce."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
