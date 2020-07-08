COVID-19 cases at a Mason City care facility are now over 50

With that, Good Shepherd CEO Ian Stockberger said that the facility has continued to make implementations and go off of recommendations for mitigation from entities such as the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health and IDPH.

"We're in daily consultation with those entities," Stockberger said.

Along with those conversations, Good Shepherd is also in constant contact with the Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Agency to discuss staffing levels, PPE supply and case numbers.

"At this point in time, I have 30 employees that have tested positive and 29 residents that have tested positive," Stockberger said.

Nearly all of those have been traced to one particular wing. As a result, Good Shepherd now has units for those that are COVID-free, those that are suspected to have COVID and then those that have actually tested positive. As Stockberger said, "(It's about) moving people through that chain." According to him, Good Shepherd is set to have 100% staff and resident testing on Wednesday with results he hopes will come by the end of the week.