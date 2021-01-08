COVID-19 activity up slightly in Clear Lake schools

The Clear Lake Community School District has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases since its students and staff returned from winter break on Tuesday.
Data released by the district Friday afternoon shows more positive cases among students and staff and a lower average attendance rate than Dec. 18, which is the last data reported due to the two-week break.
Superintendent Doug Gee started sharing the district’s COVID-19 statistics weekly with the public on Friday afternoons in mid-November at the Clear Lake Board of Education’s request.
According to Friday’s dashboard, the district has 10 students and one staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in 10-day isolation, which is three more students and one more staff than before break.
Since the school year started, Clear Lake has had 71 students and 30 staff test positive.
Clear Lake Schools has 4.3%, or about 61, students and 0.8%, or about two, staff in quarantine or isolation due to the coronavirus.
The average daily attendance at Clear Lake Schools is currently about 97.6% for the past four-day week, which is nearly 2% less than previous weeks.
The district doesn’t count students who are quarantined and remote learning as absent per the Iowa Department of Education, and students who are fully online aren’t included in the district’s attendance.
In July, the school board approved the district’s return-to-learn plan, which provides in-person learning for students but gives them the option to learn remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 8.75%, or 125, of Clear Lake's students are currently learning remotely, which is 45 fewer than before winter break. There are 43 remote learners at the elementary, 23 at the middle school and 57 at the high school, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard updated Friday.
Prior to break, there were 53 at the elementary, 41 at the middle school and 72 at the high school remote learning.
Cerro Gordo County's 14-day positive test rate is 11.5%, which is down from the highs of November but still up from rates seen in the summertime.
As of Friday, Iowa had 293,977 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,481 in Cerro Gordo County, according to the statewide coronavirus dashboard.
There are currently 459 total active cases in Cerro Gordo County.
Cerro Gordo has also reported 64 total deaths due to COVID-19, with Iowa currently at 4,124.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.