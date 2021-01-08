COVID-19 activity up slightly in Clear Lake schools

The Clear Lake Community School District has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases since its students and staff returned from winter break on Tuesday.

Data released by the district Friday afternoon shows more positive cases among students and staff and a lower average attendance rate than Dec. 18, which is the last data reported due to the two-week break.

Superintendent Doug Gee started sharing the district’s COVID-19 statistics weekly with the public on Friday afternoons in mid-November at the Clear Lake Board of Education’s request.

According to Friday’s dashboard, the district has 10 students and one staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in 10-day isolation, which is three more students and one more staff than before break.

Since the school year started, Clear Lake has had 71 students and 30 staff test positive.

Clear Lake Schools has 4.3%, or about 61, students and 0.8%, or about two, staff in quarantine or isolation due to the coronavirus.

The average daily attendance at Clear Lake Schools is currently about 97.6% for the past four-day week, which is nearly 2% less than previous weeks.