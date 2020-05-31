Covering Mason City's last major protest

MASON CITY -- I had no fear plunging into a crowd of Vietnam War protesters in Mason City.
I was actually pretty excited. I was ready to cover my first big story.
It was 1972. I was a year out of Drake University journalism school, fortunate enough to land a reporter's job with the Globe Gazette.
I got my chance when the phone rang that evening, with the boss telling me about the Vietnam protest at First and North Federal in downtown Mason City.
Memories fade with age, of course, but I recall him asking me if I felt safe going to cover it with a photographer.
I couldn't wait to get there.
The photographer and I walked to the scene from the Globe, about four blocks.
The closer we got, the more tense and excited we became.
Finally, when we turned the corner, there it was - all before us. The intersection blocked with people sitting in the middle. Peacefully, with countless more gathering round to watch or protest in their own way.
We went to work, the photographer shooting great photos and me trying to gather information to tell the protesters' story, to describe the scene, to write about police response.
In those days we had no cellphones or mini-recorders to use. Everything was jotted into what we call a reporter's notebook. I only brought one, because they were fairly thick and one would have been plenty no matter what.
So, armed with notebook and pen, I began to interview people around the perimeter. Then, to get the story of those sitting in the intersection, I waded into their midst and began taking notes.
Most were cordial, wanting to share their feelings, frustrations, and tears.
But it didn't take long to unravel.
People started yelling at me, as I recall. And then, in an instant, someone grabbed my notebook and tossed it back into the crowd. I tried in vane to get it back but there was no use.
I remember telling them, "Well, now I can't tell your story," and started my retreat to the Globe.
As I recall, I got to about the alley behind what is now City Hall and suddenly, a rock struck me in the head. It wasn't a huge rock, and I have a hard head, but it hurt. Really hurt.
I was instantly mad, but couldn't spot the guilty person, of course.
I wrote what I could remember, and went home, angry and deflated. But not before going back to the protest.
I can't remember what time it ended. But I do remember this:
There were many peaceful protesters. But some did not obey officers and were arrested. These were not all students or "kids," as we may have reported back then.
Police asked the fire department to "hose them down" in order to get them to disperse.
Peaceful protests continued for weeks afterward in Central Park.
I thought about my situation briefly this morning when I watched a CNN crew get arrested in Minneapolis for apparently just doing their job. I can't equate the Mason City protest with Minneapolis by any means, but for our community, it was huge news. I was just fortunate to be asked to cover it.
I only wish I'd carried a spare reporter's notebook.
