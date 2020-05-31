Covering Mason City's last major protest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MASON CITY -- I had no fear plunging into a crowd of Vietnam War protesters in Mason City.

I was actually pretty excited. I was ready to cover my first big story.

It was 1972. I was a year out of Drake University journalism school, fortunate enough to land a reporter's job with the Globe Gazette.

I got my chance when the phone rang that evening, with the boss telling me about the Vietnam protest at First and North Federal in downtown Mason City.

Memories fade with age, of course, but I recall him asking me if I felt safe going to cover it with a photographer.

I couldn't wait to get there.

The photographer and I walked to the scene from the Globe, about four blocks.

The closer we got, the more tense and excited we became.

Finally, when we turned the corner, there it was - all before us. The intersection blocked with people sitting in the middle. Peacefully, with countless more gathering round to watch or protest in their own way.

We went to work, the photographer shooting great photos and me trying to gather information to tell the protesters' story, to describe the scene, to write about police response.