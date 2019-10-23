Justices of the Iowa Supreme Court are commending private-practice attorneys who provide “pro bono” legal assistance — legal work performed voluntarily and without pay — to Iowans who may not be able to afford it.
Court officials say they recognize that many Iowa attorneys serve the public good by donating thousands of hours of legal services without pay and making financial contributions to legal service organizations and pro bono programs to fill the “justice gap” — the difference between the legal needs of people and the resources available to address those needs.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the Office of Professional Regulation, Iowa attorneys in 2018 provided a record number of 43,348 hours of pro bono legal services to charitable organizations that were unable to afford legal services. Also last year, Iowa attorneys provided 89,484 hours of pro bono legal services to people who could not afford such assistance.
The justices say the contributions benefit the state, the justice system, Iowa communities and the clients they serve. The Supreme Court is urging all Iowa attorneys to devote at least 50 hours of pro bono legal services each year, and the justices are encouraging all judges to promote pro bono service by attorneys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.