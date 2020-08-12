You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Court date set for man who crashed into Mason City house
0 comments
alert top story

Court date set for man who crashed into Mason City house

{{featured_button_text}}
Car vs House 1

Trace James Kessler can be seen talking to an officer after police responded to a report of a car that had crashed into a house on North Federal Avenue on Monday.

A Worth County man facing charges stemming from a crash earlier in the week which damaged a house in Mason City will make his initial appearance in court on Friday.

Trace James Kessler, 22, of Manly, was arrested in connection with the collision after Kessler admitted to drinking alcohol while driving, and submitting to a breath-alcohol test, according to court documents.

Mason City police responded to 622 N Federal Ave. shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday for a call that a car had struck a house.

At the scene, it appeared that Kessler had jumped the curb in his 2005 Ford Mustang and tried to stop the car before crashing through the outer walls of the home's front porch.

Kessler, Trace James.jpg

Kessler, who looked to be bleeding from the head, could be seen handcuffed, talking to an officer in front of the residence.

A witness at the scene said she heard a car moving at a high rate of speed along North Federal Avenue moments before the crash. It is unclear if the home was occupied.

Police say Kessler failed a sobriety test and his certified breath test showed his breath alcohol level to be 0.217, over two and a half times Iowa's legal limit of 0.08. 

Kessler was charged with operating while intoxicated and failure to maintain control. He was released on $1,000 bail.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Those who come when called: North Iowa first responders

We never know how much we need them until they're called to duty. And that's the way first responders like it.

The Globe Gazette honored 10 first responders on Wednesday night, October 23, at Mason City Ford for their exceptional dedication to serving others. They were selected from nominations sent in by members of the public whose lives were touched by these first responders in their times of need.

The honorees, whose profiles are collected here, are law enforcement officers Ken Rodemeyer, Brian Koob and Dan Nelson; firefighters Scott Hagenson and Greg Nicholas Jr.; and EMTs Jamie Stanbrough, Deb Heidenwirth, Matthew Retz, Dave Luett and Jim Reed.

+3
Globe Gazette honors local first responders with reception, awards
Business

Globe Gazette honors local first responders with reception, awards

  • Globe Gazette staff
  • Updated
  • 0

We never know how much we need them until they're called to duty.

And that's the way first responders like it.

The Globe Gazette honored 10 first responders on Wednesday night at Mason City Ford for their exceptional dedication to serving others.

The 10 honorees were selected from nominations sent in by people whose lives were touched by a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT. Each were presented an award by Globe Gazette staff and a bag of gifts. 

The honorees are law enforcement officers Ken Rodemeyer, Brian Koob and Dan Nelson; firefighters Scott Hagenson and Greg Nicholas Jr.; and EMTs Jamie Stanbrough, Deb Heidenwirth, Matthew Retz, Dave Luett and Jim Reed.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer, and reports Breaking News and Crime and Courts for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Could this be T-Rex's relative?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News