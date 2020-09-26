County Social Services hires new executive director

Mary McKinnell's heart has long been in behavioral health.
As an undergrad in the 1980s, she pursued a psychology degree. Her first internship was working at a homeless shelter for people who had severe persistent mental illnesses. After McKinnell graduated, she took a job doing case management. When she decided to pursue a master's degree, McKinnell went for one in counseling psychology from Northern Illinois University.
So when the top position for County Social Services in Iowa opened up in June, after the retirement of founder Bob Lincoln, it felt like a natural fit for McKinnell, who will start as the executive director of CSS on Oct. 5. And though she's lived and worked in Illinois for most of her life, McKinnell said she's ready for the change.
"I grew up in Freeport, Illinois (pop. 25,638) so taking this job feels like I’m going back to my roots," McKinnell said. "Going back to those smaller communities and really feeling like I’m giving back."
More than geography, McKinnell said the biggest change for her will be a change in systems. In Illinois, social service programs are more county based whereas Iowa is more region based. For instance, CSS currently has 19 counties in its mental health coverage region. Although those numbers, and the demographics of CSS, are changing.
Just recently, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors announced its intent to try and withdraw from CSS and apply for membership in the CICS mental health region. Webster County, another CSS member, has been involved in a similar process -- the kind of thing McKinnell will have to deal with as soon as she takes over.
"I feel like the first step in anything is getting to know people and what the needs are," McKinnell said. "There’s so much going on with reorganizations and I have to gather info before I can say how I will approach it."
For McKinnell, the short term goal is just making sure everyone is getting the services they need and meeting initiatives that need to be accomplished in the short term. "The last thing I want to happen is for anyone to not be able to access the services they need," she said.
Before that though, McKinnell still has some preparation to do.
She's currently looking for a permanent residence in the CSS region while putting together a binder of everything she's done in the 16 years during her job with Northwestern Medicine. She's looking forward to the new opportunity but also sobered to be moving on from somewhere she's spent so long.
"I’m a person that’s all about relationship and I pride myself on having wonderful relationships with all the people I work with on a daily basis," McKinnell said.
But McKinnell acknowledges that serving as the executive director for CSS presents its own chances to form meaningful connections.
"I’m just so excited to get to know the different counties and communities and the people in those areas. I’m looking at this, personally, as a new adventure and professionally as a new opportunity."
