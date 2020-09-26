County Social Services hires new executive director

Just recently, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors announced its intent to try and withdraw from CSS and apply for membership in the CICS mental health region. Webster County, another CSS member, has been involved in a similar process -- the kind of thing McKinnell will have to deal with as soon as she takes over.

"I feel like the first step in anything is getting to know people and what the needs are," McKinnell said. "There’s so much going on with reorganizations and I have to gather info before I can say how I will approach it."

For McKinnell, the short term goal is just making sure everyone is getting the services they need and meeting initiatives that need to be accomplished in the short term. "The last thing I want to happen is for anyone to not be able to access the services they need," she said.

Before that though, McKinnell still has some preparation to do.