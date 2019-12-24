County Social Services becomes its own employer

In its last regular session of 2019, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors didn't have an exhaustive list of new business to attend to but it did have impactful hiring and financial decisions to weigh.

Among them were an acknowledgment of a shift of Cerro Gordo County social service workers and approval of final payments for $279,613.37 worth of roadwork improvements to Kingbird Avenue off of Highway 122.

Social services

After the first of the year, seven people employed through Cerro Gordo County will see their employment shifted to County Social Services (CSS) which provides financial support for mental health and disability services programs to individuals in North Central and Northeastern Iowa.

Those seven jobs constitute all of Cerro Gordo's in-county social service positions that make up the broader 22-county region that is CSS.

The decision by CSS to become an employer of record was passed by its board and not by the Board of Supervisors, according to Cerro Gordo County Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer.

