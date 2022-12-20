County signs off on secondary roads building contract

The Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an agreement with Kingland Construction to build a new, $2.87 million, secondary roads maintenance in Mason City on Tuesday.

The new building, to be located just north of the current maintenance shed across from Asbury on North Illinois Avenue, will feature 12 equipment bays and be approximately 120 x 180 feet.

Cerro Gordo County Engineer Brandon Billings said the new facility is necessary because the old building is around 70 years old and has major structural issues.

"We think that the weight of the roof on the walls is what's keeping the top row of bricks together," Billings said. "(Water) was leaking down the wall and hitting a power box. The guys were standing there with a broomstick, hitting the power box to turn the power back on."

Billings and Supervisor Chris Watts said extra room for newer equipment is also needed.

“The bay doors are pretty small compared to the size of equipment they need to house,” Watts said in August. “When (the maintenance sheds) were built over 70 years ago, road equipment used to be a lot smaller.”

He said plows and grader blades needed to be angled just right to get through the doors and even then the scrapes and dents on the door frames are evident. Once inside, the equipment has to be butted up against the back wall to get the doors shut.

Kingland Construction also won bids to construct identical maintenance sheds in Ventura and Thornton earlier this year for a total of $1.65 million. The Ventura shed has been completed and is up and running with four full-time workers based there. The Thornton shed is near complete, but the overhead doors still need to be delivered and installed.

The reason for the delay of the Mason City shed is that soil boring on the construction site last year determined it was unsuitable to put a building on top. The board elected to perform a soil correction on the advice of Billings and to let it rest for a year to give it time to settle.

The projects are being paid for through a combination of renting out county property for farmland and a portion of the more than $8 million the county received as a part of the American Rescue Plan.

Each secondary road building in the county is being considered for replacement.

"The board paid $10,000 to have all the secondary roads buildings assessed because I came back to them and said, 'These things are garbage and it's going to be millions to fix them,'" Billings said.

