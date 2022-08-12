County plows ahead on shed-construction project

The new Cerro Gordo County Engineering Department was just the beginning of the improvements officials had in the works.

With aging buildings housing far bigger road equipment than they were meant to handle, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors didn’t have a very tough decision to make. They decided to build new.

County Supervisor Tim Latham said the main function of county government is to take care of roads, bridges and infrastructure. ”A good portion of our budgets go for that,” he said. So one of the first things the supervisors did was evaluate the situation.

“We sat down with (former) county engineer, Mary Kelly, and she told us what she had, what she didn’t have, and how old it was. She gave us a breakdown and said these trucks, these graders, are nickel and diming us,” Latham said.

The county bought new equipment. Then a new issue occurred. The maintenance sheds weren’t big enough to house the equipment.

“The bay doors are pretty small compared to the size of equipment they need to house,” said County Supervisor Chris Watts. “When they were built over 70 years ago, road equipment used to be a lot smaller.” He explained how plow and grader blades needed to be angled just right to get through the doors and even then the scrapes and dents on the door frames were pretty evident.

Once in, the equipment had to be butted up against the back wall to get the doors shut.

The supervisors came up with a plan they believed would not only demonstrate fiscal responsibility, but would help improve the cities they partnered with.

To finance the building of new county sheds, Watts said, “Every year we have money set aside in the budget for this kind of stuff.” They have also been selling property and unused land they own to help finance their projects.

They sold the former County Engineer’s offices, housed in the former National Guard Armory building on South Federal Avenue, to the Emergency Management Center. “They had been working out of the basement of the police department and had storage buildings all over Mason City,” Latham said.

The facility in Clear Lake was situated right in the heart of a residential and commercial neighborhood with the city swimming pool right next door. “The city built out to the county shed,” Latham explained. “When it was just the shed you didn’t have all these people.”

The property was sold to the city of Clear Lake. “They (Clear Lake) were within the timeframe of doing what they are doing with the property now, so it all worked out,” Latham said.

Before the new County Engineering Department was completed an unused triangular parcel of land was purchased on Ventura’s west side, near Highway 18. The cost of $50,000 was “...a very cheap investment for what we’re going to get out of it,” Watts said.

The new location is ideally situated. County trucks won’t have to go through the town. “That will be good too,” Watts said. “They’ll go west up the gravel road.”

“This shed will service everything going up to Worth County, then go east to meet the new Mason City shop and then will go south and meet the Thornton shop, which will give this whole area better coverage.”

Kingland Construction won the bid to build the Ventura shed as well as a shed in Thornton at $1,653,000, according to Heather Mathre.

Expected dates of completion for the Ventura and Thornton properties are October 15, and March of 2022, respectively.

The new Thornton facility will be another win-win according to the supervisors. According to Mathre, there is a pending sale of county property for $650,000, which will be used to offset the construction costs of the new facilities. The five-acre property, located near Clear Lake, was one of the county’s salt sheds.

The old Thornton maintenance shed will be appraised and will go up for bids some time with in the next year Latham said.

According to both Watts and Latham, the maintenance facility located on North Illinois Avenue was one of the worst buildings they had to deal with. “This building would have cost over $500,000 to do the necessary repairs,” Watts said. “The roof is leaking and water is running down the walls behind the breaker box.”

Reusing the property the county already owns, the new county shed and existing rock and sand piles will switch places.

The county had to do 26 borings to take soil samples. Then in February a 250 foot by 100 foot hole was excavated to an average depth of 16 feet. The compost was removed and the huge pit slowly refilled with layers of sand and packing. The ground will need to settle from now until next spring when the foundation for the new shed can be poured.

On the east side of the property, a long line of trees and shrubs was planted to help remove the facility from line of sight of the nearby Asbury Farm neighborhood.

“They made a very good effort in the past to plant something that looked nice, but they didn't do it well enough that the county was going to be able to maintain it,” said Brandon Billings, Cerro Gordo County Engineer. “I’m going to replace it with something pretty but easily maintained.”

Billings said one of the biggest advantages at the County Engineering facility and the North Illinois shed is the accessibility of portable generators. “We have it wired to bring in portable generators, so if power is taken out in the county, we can hook up to the building to keep it going.”

He said the generators will provide a better response time for the public and the ability to maintain service even in a disaster.

This project will go out for bidding this fall.