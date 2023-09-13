At the Sept. 12 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, Mitchell County Attorney Aaron Murphy reported that the Russ Kephart littering charge got continued because Kephart wanted an attorney.

For several years there has been an ongoing battle between the county and Kephart about his New Haven property, which the county is attempting to clear of what it considers junk.

At an earlier meeting, Mitchell County Attorney Aaron Murphy said he believes the case is becoming a priority.

“I want jail time,” Murphy said. “So you can’t send someone to jail – if they want an attorney, they get it. They either have to waive it, refuse it or have one. Generally speaking, I always try to make sure everybody knows up front what I’m asking for….

“To be perfectly honest with you, it may not be such a bad thing anyway, because I want to begin the proceedings to take title to that property because of the tax sale. Him not being in jail is probably easier, because it’s harder to take action against people when they’re in jail.”

Murphy does not predict an easy outcome.

“I don’t know that anybody necessarily expects (Kephart) to just say, ‘Okay, you win,’ and leave,” Murphy said. “At that point you’ll probably have to do a forceful entry detainer action (a legal proceeding a landlord uses to evict a tenant) to get him out.”

• In other business, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm indicated that roadway painters were in that day. He was not sure where they would start or how much they can paint in a day.

Brumm also addressed the City of Stacyville’s questions about speed limits in town.

“The sheriff’s discussed the speed limits through town, too, and the speeding,” Brumm said. “Last month they kind of asked me about… their city council I think is in agreement to put stop signs up in town on a farm-to-market route through town, which I’ve been clear I’m not a fan of that. The manual of uniform traffic control license states that you should not use stop signs to control speed.

“I know they have a speed problem there – or perceives to be a problem – I want to bring it to your attention right now because there’s probably going to be some discussions. I want to work with the city on alternate means of trying to slow traffic down. There just aren’t. It doesn’t seem to be working, with putting speed bumps down is an issue for secondary roads when they plow. I think it just negates the stop sign in general when you just use it for speed. You need to do a traffic study of some sort to warrant a stop sign to be put in, and speed’s not one of the warrants that I’m aware of.

“The population is under 500 in the city, and regardless of whether we have a 28E agreement with the city on maintenance and what we give them back for money, the ultimate decisions are based on the county. We still have control of the signage and the weight limits and everything else on our route through town that’s farm-to-market jurisdictional transfer. I’m going to work with the city a little bit more on it.

“I do have an attorney general’s letter that was asked back in 2013 about who’s responsible for what, and what can cities do and what can’t they do. The bottom line is the county has the final say in a lot of things. It doesn’t mean the county can’t allow it, I’m just not a fan of it because I see what it does to traffic. It makes things sometimes worse, and right now if you start putting stop signs up where they weren’t before – granted you’re in a 25-mile-per-hour speed zone, but you’ve got people that are expecting somebody to stop but they’re not used to it – they blow through a stop sign, now you maybe increase accidents based on putting something that wasn’t there before and no one’s expecting it.”

Brumm suggested alternate kinds of parking, diagonal parking versus parallel, which constrains the lane and makes drivers feel squeezed and therefore slow down.

“But I don’t want to offer that as a suggestion and then you’re causing more problems people backing into traffic, having accidents that way,” Brumm said. “It’s a lot going on there. I don’t live in the town so I really can’t judge how fast people go. Sometimes the perceived speed at 25 if they’re going 30 looks a lot faster than it really is. But I know the sheriff’s been in town patrolling it and oftentimes doesn’t see much.”