Country Thunder postpones Iowa festival until 2021
Country Thunder postpones Iowa festival until 2021

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Classic southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline Country Thunder Iowa in June 2021 in Forest City.

Country Thunder Music Festivals is delaying its debut in Forest City — again.

Country Thunder Iowa 2020, which was postponed earlier this year from June to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been rescheduled for June 11-13, 2021, at Winnebago Park in Forest City.

Headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kane Brown and Old Dominion have all been re-confirmed for the new dates.

“It’s time for all of us to start thinking ahead and building on an event that has an outstanding future within the Country Thunder family,” Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer said. “The fans in Iowa have been terrific and they will be rewarded for their patience and loyalty in 2021.”

In May of 2019, Country Thunder Music Festivals announced it was taking over Tree Town, a country music festival based in Forest City since 2013.

Old Dominion

Country music group Old Dominion will headline Country Thunder Iowa in June 2021 in Forest City.

The festival, managed by Premier Global Production, or PGP, was moved from Memorial Day weekend to June in hopes of better weather.

Forest City Economic Development Director Beth Bilyeu said the postponement makes sense, and the city understands why they did it.

"They're not the first thing that has been moved to next year," she said.

Bilyeu expected the postponement to have an economic impact on the local businesses that were hoping the event would still happen and bring people from out of town to their doors.

"Like any large event, our businesses are looking forward to the extra retail traffic and the extra sales," Bilyeu said. "The good part is, it's going to be next year. It has a fair economic impact in our community, but we certainly understand why they would postpone it to be safe."

Bilyeu said she hopes the city can do some things to assist with the businesses that are impacted.

PGP operates five other Country Thunder festivals throughout the United States and Canada, including one in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, and another in Kissimmee, Florida.

An all-star lineup, site improvements and an updated format are some of the changes made by PGP ahead of this year’s Iowa festival.

Emerging superstar Morgan Wallen has been added to the 2021 festival lineup to co-headline with Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Kane Brown

Rising country star Kane Brown will appear at Country Thunder Iowa, now in June 2021 in Forest City.

Other artists performing at the Country Thunder Iowa festival include veteran superstars Clay Walker and Lonestar and others.

All ticketing and camping options will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

As had been announced last November, Country Thunder Iowa will continue to partner with the Families Of The Fallen for its festival in Forest City. A portion of every Country Thunder Iowa ticket sold will directly benefit the non-profit organization and its members. Through volunteer initiatives, family support and fundraising, the Iowa charitable partner to Country Thunder honors families who have lost loved ones in service to our nation.

For more information about tickets, camping and all the extras, visit www.countrythunder.com. Order tickets by phone at 866-388-0007. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram all @countrythunder.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

