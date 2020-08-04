Country Thunder postpones Iowa festival until 2021

"Like any large event, our businesses are looking forward to the extra retail traffic and the extra sales," Bilyeu said. "The good part is, it's going to be next year. It has a fair economic impact in our community, but we certainly understand why they would postpone it to be safe."

Bilyeu said she hopes the city can do some things to assist with the businesses that are impacted.

PGP operates five other Country Thunder festivals throughout the United States and Canada, including one in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, and another in Kissimmee, Florida.

An all-star lineup, site improvements and an updated format are some of the changes made by PGP ahead of this year’s Iowa festival.

Emerging superstar Morgan Wallen has been added to the 2021 festival lineup to co-headline with Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Other artists performing at the Country Thunder Iowa festival include veteran superstars Clay Walker and Lonestar and others.

All ticketing and camping options will be honored for the rescheduled dates.