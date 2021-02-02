Country Thunder Music Festivals announces Forest City's 2021 lineup

Brown, a Chattanooga, Tennessee, native, was an emerging superstar prior to lockdown, but he added fuel to that fire with six top-five singles.

In 2020, his songs “Cool Again,” “Worldwide Beautiful,” and “Worship You” topped the charts at No. 1. He’s also known for hits such as “What Ifs,” “Heaven,” “Lose It,” and “Good As You.”

Old Dominion, a five-member country band, continues to ride high on the strength of three blockbuster albums and eight No. 1 singles.

The group had a banner year in 2020 despite a lack of touring.

Old Dominion took home Song of the Year for “One Man Band” and Vocal Group of the Year during the Academy of Country Music Awards.

With veterans Big & Rich taking the stage as direct support, Friday evening will kick off Country Thunder Iowa with a serious bang.

Other artists performing at Country Thunder Iowa include veteran superstars Clay Walker and Lonestar as well as The Cadillac Three, HARDY, Parker McCollum, Meghan Patrick, Jenny Tolman and Nolan Sotillo.

PGP operates five other multi-day Country Thunder festivals throughout the United States and Canada, including one in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, and another in Kissimmee, Florida.