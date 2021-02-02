Country Thunder Music Festivals announces Forest City's 2021 lineup

Country Thunder Music Festivals will finally make its debut in North Iowa this summer.
Country Thunder Iowa, which was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled for June 11-13 at Heritage Park in Forest City.
The festival will be headlined by classic southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd, supergroup Old Dominion, country star Kane Brown and emerging superstar Morgan Wallen.
“Our first festival of 2021 is shaping up to be one of the top live music events in North America this year,” said Troy Vollhoffer, Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO. “The fans in Iowa deserve it, and we can’t wait to get there.
“We are extremely proud of this lineup, and we know there are going to be some epic performances in Forest City.”
In May 2019, Country Thunder Music Festivals announced it was taking over Tree Town, a country music festival based in Forest City since 2013.
The festival, managed by Premier Global Production, or PGP, was moved from Memorial Day weekend to June in hopes of better weather.
An all-star lineup, site improvements and an updated format were some of the changes made by PGP ahead of the 2020 Iowa festival; however, its debut was postponed twice due to the coronavirus.
Old Dominion, Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen and Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
As part of its delayed “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour,” Lynyrd Skynyrd, a 2008 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will be playing all the hits and fan favorites, like “Simple Man,” “Free Bird,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Saturday Night Special” and many more.
The Jacksonville, Florida, based band has sold nearly 30 million albums within the past 50 years.
Wallen will co-headline with the legendary rock band on Sunday.
The native Tennessean, and Season 6 “The Voice” competitor, has taken the promise of 2019 and 2020 and blasted straight to the top of the country music charts with “Dangerous: The Double Album.”
Wallen’s topped country music charts with songs like “Whiskey Glasses,” “Chasin’ You,” “More than My Hometown” and “7 Summers.”
Brown, a Chattanooga, Tennessee, native, was an emerging superstar prior to lockdown, but he added fuel to that fire with six top-five singles.
In 2020, his songs “Cool Again,” “Worldwide Beautiful,” and “Worship You” topped the charts at No. 1. He’s also known for hits such as “What Ifs,” “Heaven,” “Lose It,” and “Good As You.”
Old Dominion, a five-member country band, continues to ride high on the strength of three blockbuster albums and eight No. 1 singles.
The group had a banner year in 2020 despite a lack of touring.
Old Dominion took home Song of the Year for “One Man Band” and Vocal Group of the Year during the Academy of Country Music Awards.
With veterans Big & Rich taking the stage as direct support, Friday evening will kick off Country Thunder Iowa with a serious bang.
Other artists performing at Country Thunder Iowa include veteran superstars Clay Walker and Lonestar as well as The Cadillac Three, HARDY, Parker McCollum, Meghan Patrick, Jenny Tolman and Nolan Sotillo.
PGP operates five other multi-day Country Thunder festivals throughout the United States and Canada, including one in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, and another in Kissimmee, Florida.
For more information about tickets, camping and all the extras, visit www.countrythunder.com. Order tickets by phone at 1-866-388-0007. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram all @countrythunder.
All 2020 tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. No action is required.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.